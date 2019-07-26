AOC warns of violence against Jews without BDS & MSM is fine with that

When the resolution to Boycott, Divest, Sanction was overruled by the passage of HRes 246, Rep. O-Cortez basically threatened violence against Jewish people.

Can you picture a Republican getting away with that? No, me neither. In her case, the media is rushing to her defense. Her anti-Semitism is okay with Democrats and their party media.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “My concern with being overly punitive on nonviolent forms of protest is that it forces people into other channels and I would hate to be a part of, you know, paving that kind of path.”

What she means by barring “nonviolent forms of protest” is very clear. If you don’t accept BDS, get ready for the violence. We are already seeing that with their Antifa brown shirts.

Noah Pollack explained in a tweet.

Let me translate this: AOC just said that a non-binding resolution stating the House's opposition to the anti-semitic BDS movement will "force" people into terrorism. Among other things a stunning indictment of the anti-Israel movement — a Kinsleyan gaffe. https://t.co/Ypt2iik7bs — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 24, 2019

The media is gaslighting us and is once again pretending that the “squad” are the victims.