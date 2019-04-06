AOC was RILED UP when called out for her fake southern accent

The new leftist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her dutiful appearance at NAN this week, but snapped back at critics of her new-found accent. Aside from her hardcore leftist rhetoric, Yorktown Girl AOC developed a southern accent for her speech at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference. The crowd loved it.

It’s not uncommon to feign an accent for select audiences. In this case, she was pandering to a black audience. Hillary Clinton always did it, only hers wasn’t as bad as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s. AOC’s was quite bad.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: “I’m proud to be a bartender. Ain’t nothing wrong that. There’s nothing wrong with working retail…There is nothing wrong with preparing that your neighbors will eat.” “There is nothing wrong with being a working person in the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/VTzLpybKfw — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2019

She was very upset about being called out, although any slight upsets her. She expressed her displeasure in two tweets.

Folks talking about my voice can step right off. Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech, same.

Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what’s up.

My Spanish is the same way.

These conspiracy mills are

As much as the right wants to distort & deflect, I am from the Bronx. I act & talk like it, *especially* when I’m fired up and especially when I’m home.

It is so hurtful to see how every aspect of my life is weaponized against me, yet somehow asserted as false at the same time.

SHE WANTS TO OVERTURN OUR CAPITALIST GOVERNMENT

You know what is upsetting to Americans? The fact that she is trying to overturn our form of government and make us into a socialist nation. It used to be called treason.

She is backing a streaming service that describes itself as “an anti-capitalist on-demand digital streaming platform launching in late 2019.”

The group’s website outlines how it plans to grow into being “an anti-capitalist media institution together,” featuring “your favorite Leftist influencers, comedians, writers, organizers, and voices.”

She plugged the site and video they put out mocking capitalism.

How on earth could young people, whose:

-wages are flat

-costs of living skyrocketing

-experiencing increased social instability via bigotry, addiction, + violence

-expected to live shorter lifespans than previous gens dare question the larger economic forces in their lives?! https://t.co/CigJD9HxVI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2019

She is not truthful unless she is only referring to the leftist city she lives in, the one that has been floundering under Democrat rule.

Ironically, the shorter life spans are due to drugs and they come from south of the border, the one she won’t close. Her view is all of Latin American should be free to come into the U.S. because it was their land first.