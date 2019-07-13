AOC’s authoritarian COS slammed by Dems so he lies

In June, the communist/socialist chief of staff for communist/socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, deleted a tweet accusing somewhat-moderate House Democrats of being the “new Southern Democrats,” aka the Dixiecrats. The Southern Democrats, vile racists, were responsible for Jim Crow laws and the KKK.

They are moderate compare to communists.

He sent out the accusation in a tweet after the House voted for humanitarian border funding. His puppet, the historically and economically-challenged AOC, wouldn’t vote for any bill. That isn’t very reasonable. She even led the call to boycott Wayfair for supplying Border Patrol with beds for illegal alien children.

Chakrabarti couldn’t contain himself and tweeted that they were enabling racism.

“Instead of ‘fiscally conservative but socially liberal,’ let’s call the New Democrats and Blue Dog Caucus the ‘New Southern Democrats,’ Chakrabarti said in the now-deleted tweet. “They certainly seem hell-bent to do black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

On Friday, House Democrats came to the defense of Rep. Sharice Davids, a Native American who turned a red seat blue.

His response to the House Democrats was dishonest:

Lies & Nazis

Unfortunately for Chakrabarti, Mike Cernovich resuscitated his now-deleted tweet in which he called her a racist. The Nazi reference comes from a shirt he wears frequently with Subhash Chandra Bose on it. Bose was a Nazi sympathizer. What makes that more compelling is AOC went on a tear quoting Nazi sympathizer Eva Peron the day after he was seen wearing the shirt.

Saikat wears the shirt a lot and he’s an authoritarian like Bose. This is who the Justice Democrats are. Bose was a warmongering, authoritarian who opposed the peaceful methods of Mahatma Gandhi. He supported both the Nazis and the Japanese imperialists during World War II.

Saikat with his Nazi shirt

