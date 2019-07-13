AOC’s authoritarian COS slammed by Dems so he lies

In June, the communist/socialist chief of staff for communist/socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, deleted a tweet accusing somewhat-moderate House Democrats of being the “new Southern Democrats,” aka the Dixiecrats. The Southern Democrats, vile racists, were responsible for Jim Crow laws and the KKK.

They are moderate compare to communists.

He sent out the accusation in a tweet after the House voted for humanitarian border funding. His puppet, the historically and economically-challenged AOC, wouldn’t vote for any bill. That isn’t very reasonable. She even led the call to boycott Wayfair for supplying Border Patrol with beds for illegal alien children.

Chakrabarti couldn’t contain himself and tweeted that they were enabling racism.

Didn’t realize this needed to be said, but: you can be someone who does not personally harbor ill will towards a race, but through your actions still enable a racist system. And a lot of New Democrats and Blue Dogs did that today. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

“Instead of ‘fiscally conservative but socially liberal,’ let’s call the New Democrats and Blue Dog Caucus the ‘New Southern Democrats,’ Chakrabarti said in the now-deleted tweet. “They certainly seem hell-bent to do black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

This is in reference to my comparing Blue Dogs and New Democrats to 1940s Southern Democrats. Southern Democrats enabled a racist system too. I have no idea how personally racist they all were. And we're seeing the same dynamic play out now. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

On Friday, House Democrats came to the defense of Rep. Sharice Davids, a Native American who turned a red seat blue.

Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color? Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice. She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue. Keep👏🏾Her👏🏾Name👏🏾Out👏🏾Of👏🏾Your👏🏾Mouth. pic.twitter.com/k4sV5hsbQl — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 13, 2019

His response to the House Democrats was dishonest:

Everything I tweeted 2 weeks ago was to call out the terrible border funding bill that 90+ Dems opposed. It gave Trump a blank check to continue caging people in horrendous conditions. Our Democracy is literally falling apart. I’m not interested in substance-less Twitter spats. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) July 13, 2019

Lies & Nazis

Unfortunately for Chakrabarti, Mike Cernovich resuscitated his now-deleted tweet in which he called her a racist. The Nazi reference comes from a shirt he wears frequently with Subhash Chandra Bose on it. Bose was a Nazi sympathizer. What makes that more compelling is AOC went on a tear quoting Nazi sympathizer Eva Peron the day after he was seen wearing the shirt.

Liar! In a deleted tweet you called her a racist, even though you have connections to and sympathize with Nazis. pic.twitter.com/q7vhMT73b5 — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 13, 2019

Saikat wears the shirt a lot and he’s an authoritarian like Bose. This is who the Justice Democrats are. Bose was a warmongering, authoritarian who opposed the peaceful methods of Mahatma Gandhi. He supported both the Nazis and the Japanese imperialists during World War II.