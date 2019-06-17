AOC’s & Beto’s Lies & Manipulation Will Take Your Breath Away

Socialist/Communist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) started a petition Saturday to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal funds for abortions. She falsely claims it harms low-income Americans and women of color.

That is not true.

In addition, people should not be forced to pay for something they see as murder or unfair taxation. They have rights too.

LIED ABOUT HYDE

AOC appeared on “ABC This Week” and was a stuttering and stammering mess who didn’t hesitate to manipulate and lie.

She rambled on about impeaching Trump and thinks she is an expert on the matter. She even took shots at Hillary.

Then she went after the Hyde Amendment. Her deceitfulness and manipulativeness were on full display.

AOC claimed: “And that’s really what the Hyde Amendment is really about. The Hyde Amendment isn’t about abortion per se. The Hyde Amendment is truly about equality of healthcare and healthcare access for low-income women and women of color and women that get caught in our mass incarceration system. And so the Hyde Amendment is about income inequality and it’s about women’s healthcare in a system of income inequality. So I think that we need to repeal it.”

It’s only about ABORTION! It has nothing to do with INCOME INEQUALITY! She is so manipulative and deceitful.

And what does any of this have to do with incarceration???

The Hyde Amendment is about the rights of others and it has nothing whatsoever to do with women’s health. Hyde does allow federal funds for necessary abortions and abortions in the case of rape and incest.

BETO LIES ABOUT HIS VOTE

Beto addressed the issue and put down Biden over Hyde. The only problem is Beto also lied.

“You cannot go back to the end of the Obama administration and think that’s good enough,” O’Rourke told MSNBC when asked why he is a better candidate than the former vice president.

“Every single session in the United States Congress I voted to repeal the Hyde Amendment. I co-sponsored legislation to do the same,” the Democrat said about the amendment which makes it illegal for federal money to be used to fund abortions.

He lied about his record. O’Rourke made the claim after he voted in June and September to pass government funding bills which contained the Hyde Amendment.

It’s Surprising He Didn’t Tie It to Climate Change

Maybe climate change is causing the pregnancies. It causes everything else. Listen to. Beto shamelessly pander to the poor, uneducated, and minorities.

Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Greenville, SC: “Those lower income and minority majority communities are the one who are paying the price for climate change right now.” pic.twitter.com/tiBTHakekF — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2019