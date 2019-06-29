AOC’s Chief of Staff Attacks Other Democrats as Dixiecrat Racists

The communist/socialist chief of staff of communist/socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, deleted a tweet accusing somewhat moderate House Democrats of being the “new Southern Democrats,” aka the Dixiecrats. The Southern Democrats, vile racists, were responsible for Jim Crow laws and the KKK.

He sent out the accusation in a tweet after the House voted for humanitarian border funding. His charge, the historically and economically-challenged AOC, wouldn’t vote for any bill. That isn’t very reasonable. She even led the call to boycott Wayfair for supplying Border Patrol with beds for illegal alien children.

Nancy Pelosi allowed the humanitarian bill proposed by the Senate to pass. That enraged AOC, who is easily infuriated. She wanted the House version, which basically defunded ICE, to pass although it would never pass.

Money was running out and there would be nothing to care for the illegal alien children. Pelosi saw the PR damage and changed course. She let the Senate bill pass.

The Progressives were infuriated.

DISAGREE WITH THE COMMIES, AND YOU’RE A RACIST

Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti condemned the New Democrats and the Blue Dog Caucus, who are pretty far-left themselves.

“Instead of ‘fiscally conservative but socially liberal,’ let’s call the New Democrats and Blue Dog Caucus the ‘New Southern Democrats,’ Chakrabarti said in the now-deleted tweet. “They certainly seem hell-bent to do black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

Chakrabarti said he responded in anger but “if we don’t have progress on racial justice it will be because of the new Dems and blue dogs. Just like in 1940.”

“I don’t think people have to be personally racist to enable a racist system,” Chakrabarti told another Twitter user. “And the same could even be said of the Southern Democrats.”

So, what he’s saying is he was angry, deleted the tweet, but he meant it. If you’re not as far left as he is, you’re basically the KKK.

He continued his attacks against the Blue Dog Caucus for “wasting $4.5 billion” that “puts kids in concentration camps.”

This is in reference to my comparing Blue Dogs and New Democrats to 1940s Southern Democrats. Southern Democrats enabled a racist system too. I have no idea how personally racist they all were. And we’re seeing the same dynamic play out now. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

The communists/socialists are not tolerant and when they get finished silencing the right and classical liberals, they will torch their own if they dare think differently.