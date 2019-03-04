AOC’s COS Diverted $1 Million Campaign $$$ to His Own Companies?

It appears Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her associates ran an off-the-books operation to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars, thus violating the foundation of all campaign finance laws.

The laws don’t apply to Socialists you know so we wouldn’t be surprised if this is true. Socialism is a lucrative scam for the elite socialists but not for anyone else.

Two political action committees founded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s top aide allegedly funneled over $1 million in political donations into two of his own private companies, according to an FEC complaint filed on Monday, Washington Examiner reported.

If true, the cash transfers from the PACs — overseen by Saikat Chakrabarti, AOC’s Chief of Staff — show comrade Ocasio-Cortez’s pledge to reduce dark money in politics is fraudulent just like her.

Chakrabarti is the co-founder of Justice Democrats, the hard-left group attempting to fill up Congress and local legislatures with other Socialists.

Chakrabarti’s companies appear to have been set up for the sole purpose of obscuring how the political donations were used. That’s ironic since AOC also ran on transparency.

Something is “amiss” according to campaign finance attorneys.