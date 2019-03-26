AOC’s Dangerous Tweets to the Militant Hard Left

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the messages below, but it’s not likely she wrote them. Her name’s on them, but she’s not intelligent enough to have put the thoughts together.

Despite claiming on a late night show that she won a second place prize in high school with a science project about nematodes or something, she’s an empty vessel.

Nonetheless, her tweets send a potent and dangerous message. They aren’t about the President really; they are about taking down our traditional way of life.

The New York representative connects with the far-left Ted Lieu in one tweet. She continually reaches out to like-minded leftists in this way and is building her network.

When she talks about infrastructure in one tweet, she is talking about overturning our social, financial, and moral structures. When she talks about dark money, which she makes use of herself, she is talking about Citizens’ United and shutting down the free speech of people in corporations. When she, or whoever wrote it, mentions racism, corruption, and income inequality, she means Republicans are causing these problems.

Her propaganda is subtly infiltrating and influencing her millions of followers.

THE TWEETS

This is the REAL conversation we need to have as a country. As horrific as this president is, he is a symptom of much deeper problems. Even foreign influence plays on nat’l wounds that we refuse to address: income inequality, racism, corruption,a willingness to excuse bigotry. https://t.co/wtebX4Tfld — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019

He can stay, he can go. He can be impeached, or voted out in 2020. But removing Trump will not remove the infrastructure of an entire party that embraced him; the dark money that funded him; the online radicalization that drummed his army; nor the racism he amplified+reanimated. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019

In order for us to heal as a nation, we ALL must pursue the hard work of addressing these root causes. It’s not as easy as voting. It means having uncomfortable moments convos w/ loved ones, w/ media, w/ those we disagree, and yes – within our own party, too. It’s on all of us. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019

THE MESSAGE IS REACHING MILLIONS

We can guess who wrote it. Possibly AOC’s Chief of Staff and anti-capitalist Saikat Chakrabarti wrote it, or it could be her former strategist, Waleed Shahid who wrote it.

Waleed recently explained what this crew believes in: “Democracy should mean taking power and wealth from those who hoard it and making sure it belongs to everyone.”

Former far-left Ocasio-Cortez campaign aide Waleed Shahid: “Democracy should mean taking power and wealth from those who hoard it and making sure it belongs to everyone.” pic.twitter.com/lHL95YKllg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 14, 2019

It doesn’t matter who wrote the tweets. They represent a serious threat to the Republic. AOC has millions of mostly young followers who are buying into an ideology that has killed about 100 million people worldwide. Don’t underestimate her. She’s very dangerous and the people behind her are communists and socialists.