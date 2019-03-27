AOC’s doppelgänger Eric Swalwell gives craziest interview yet

Don’t doubt me when I say Rep. Eric Swalwell is an extreme far-far-left politician. He cleans up well and he’s well-spoken. But he spreads his extremist views with disinformation, lies, and diversions. He is quite good at it. He was so outrageous last night on Martha MacCallum’s Fox News show that she asked him at one point if he was kidding.

Don’t think of him as stupid. Think of him as a male AOC with a little more intelligence or a communist dictator who doesn’t run around smoking cigars and waving AKs around.

Like Adam Schiff, Swalwell refuses to accept the fact that the very expansive Mueller report is correct. He continues to say the Mueller report is wrong and Trump colluded. Swalwell also says the debunked dossier is accurate.

About the joke the President told during a rally that maybe Russia could find Hillary’s missing emails, Swalwell says that proves collusion.

The Representative thinks Trump is a Russian agent and ignores all that the President has done to put the screws to Russia from sanctions to arming Ukraine to restarting the defense system for Eastern Europe.

Swalwell tries to say Trump’s against NATO when all he wants to do is update it and get the money the European nations owe for NATO.

He brought up the Trump Tower meeting which was a no-never-mind. Deceptively, Swalwell says if not being criminally liable is the best day of his presidency, that’s not good. You see how he makes their vicious coup a negative against the President.

Then he tries to say Ms. MacCallum thinks Cohen’s an angel because Cohen testified he has never been to Prague or the Czech Republic. Cohen isn’t the only one who said he didn’t go to Prague. It’s not on his passport.

This is one of the most painful interviews I have listened to. The guy’s a nutjob.