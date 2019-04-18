AOC’s Furious Felicity Huffman Might Not Serve More Time in Prison

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants actress Felicity Huffman to serve more prison time after the 56-year old pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and fraud for paying a consultant $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT score. The consultant was set up under a fake charity.

Felicity Huffman pled guilty in exchange for a plea bargain in the College admissions cheating scandal. She may receive anywhere between 0-6 months in prison instead of 4-10 months.

It sounds fair. Everyone gets a plea deal — everyone.

That deal really riled up Alexandria Ocasio Cortez who wants the lady in the hoosegow far longer. Leftists/liberals are for prison reform until they’re not.

The freshman congresswoman, who literally comments on everything, tweeted the U.S. Justice system “criminalizes poverty and disproportionately targets race, yet routinely pardons large-scale crimes of wealth and privilege.”

What about when Jussie Smollett’s 16 felony counts that were dropped? He’s black.

She tweeted further: “Moments like these tell us it’s less a justice system, and more a class enforcement system.”

President Trump is working on reforming the justice system. Perhaps she should join with the President in improving the system, but that won’t happen. Her skills are possibly limited to tweeting and bellowing.

Our country has a “justice” system that criminalizes poverty + disproportionately targets race, yet routinely pardons large-scale crimes of wealth and privilege. Moments like these tell us it’s less a justice system, and more a class enforcement system. ⬇️ https://t.co/etlIksWsiy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 16, 2019