AOC’s Underwater in Gallup , Blames Fox News & Old, White Men (35-up)

A new Gallup poll shows that after two months on the job, Ocasio-Cortez has become a more recognizable figure, “but the increased visibility has not improved her overall standing with Americans.”

“Whereas the public had mixed views of Ocasio-Cortez in September, her image now tilts slightly negative, with 31% viewing her favorably and 41% unfavorably,” reported Gallup.

The left-leaning pollsters say her unfavorable rating has climbed up by 15 % since September.

SHE USES A FAKE TERM TO EXPLAIN IT ALL — SUBCONSCIOUS BIAS

Alexandria O is very perturbed, claiming “subconscious bias,” which doesn’t exist. AOC, as she likes to call herself, is probably thinking of “unconscious bias” which is also one of those invented nebulous terms meant to push an agenda.

She is still up but losing her edge with a number of groups, including non-whites, women, and the 18-34 year age group.

Therefore, she blames older, conservative white men for her polling numbers and is really “cool” with that, letting her bigotry show.

She is referring to 35-year old men and up as “old.”

Her tweets do not reflect the poll at all. She is underwater with most groups.

If you want to know what subconscious bias looks like, it’s a headline saying “AOC is underwater with every group EXCEPT women, nonwhites, and 18-34 year olds.” So older, conservative white men are considered “everyone” and everyone else is discounted as an exception. Cool 👍🏽 https://t.co/qkwTknMYhC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2019

SHE’S UNDERWATER AMONG MOST GROUPS

The truth, which she plays loose with, is that she’s underwater with most groups, the left-leaning Gallup says. She only has 56% favorability among Democrats and 5% among Republicans. Her net ratings with Independents are slightly negative. They are slightly positive among women and her own age group. Gallup writes:

Net Favorable Ratings Show the Congresswoman Underwater Among Most Groups

Despite some increase in her favorable ratings, Ocasio-Cortez’s unfavorable ratings grew at a greater pace since September among most groups. The congresswoman is viewed negatively by most Republicans, of whom 73% have an unfavorable view of her — up from 52% in September. Only 5% of Republicans view Ocasio-Cortez favorably — resulting in a net favorable rating of -68 among this party group. The fact that Republicans are more likely to have an opinion of her than Democrats helps explain her overall net-negative rating.

Ocasio-Cortez is also underwater in her net favorable ratings among men (-24), whites (-24) and adults aged 55 and older (-22).

On a net basis, Ocasio-Cortez performs best among Democrats (+41), of whom a majority (56%) now view her positively, and nonwhites (+20). Meanwhile, her net ratings are slightly negative among independents (-5) but slightly positive among women (+4) and Ocasio-Cortez’s own age cohort of adults aged 18 to 34 (+5).

IT’S FOX NEWS’S FAULT

Then, she goes there. It’s Fox News’s fault that the pollster that skews left found her wanting. It’s Fox, who reports her moronic comments and idiotic agenda, who turned her into “AOC TMZ.”

Hmm…no.

It’s strictly the idiotic things AOC says and does. Like when AOC said “farting cows” and planes have got to go, every building needs to be rebuilt or retrofitted, and socialists will take over every pillar of society.

How about when she said it’s a human right for all people to come here illegally, especially Latinas since they are descendants of natives?

The reason people know more is bc Fox News has turned into “AOC TMZ” (no offense to TMZ), so awareness is growing w/ GOPers.@JaneMayerNYer has reported deeply on this propaganda machine + it will be aimed at any Dem they want. Nothing changes that. We can’t be scared by that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2019

This is the child-woman who rejoiced after she chased Amazon out of New York City, along with their 25,000 to 40,000 jobs.

One of the brainiacs behind her, Saikat Chakrabarti says “The right-wing actually cannot believe that a working-class latina like AOC is smart, talented, and capable.”

Hmm…no.

It’s sad if Chakrabarti believes that. It has nothing to do with class or gender. It’s what she says and how the little commie plans to get there.

The right-wing actually cannot believe that a working class latina like @AOC is smart, talented, and capable. They are creating entire conspiracy theories to try to disprove her intelligence. So here’s some @AOC facts to show y’all just how good she is. https://t.co/yHXmuviFQJ — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) March 14, 2019

Look at this tweet, she can’t see the irony. All her tweets are like this.

The latest Freudian GOP conspiracy theory is that there’s a secret “guy who made me” + that my male chief is “actually” in charge (🙄) They got one thing right. There is a guy who made me. My father. And my Papa raised me to command my own destiny and put patriarchy in the 🚮 https://t.co/2k5rSxck1u — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019