AP acted as DOJ/FBI agents to push criminal prosecution of Trump official

Tom Fitton was on Judge Jeanine’s Fox News show last night and he revealed some new, shocking pieces of information.

He told Jeanine that what he believe is “Barr and Durham have confirmed our suspicions that there never was any intelligence on Russia collusion and it was made up and created by political operatives here in the United States or informants and operatives of the FBI and CIA.”

The partisans went outside the United States and used foreign intelligence to do their dirty work and circumvent U.S. laws. Fitton believes that after Barr’s and Durham’s trips abroad gave them enough information to determine there is enough there for a criminal investigation.

ANDREW WEISSMAN ENLISTED THE AP TO HELP HIM GET MANAFORT

Not only that, he said, “The Associated Press was giving Andrew Weisman information to go after Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort.”

The Associated Press acted as agents of the DOJ and FBI to push the criminal prosecution of Paul Manafort who served as Donald Trump’s campaign manager for several months. The AP gave the DOJ/FBI Ukraine information and the code to Manafort’s private storage locker.

Andrew Weissman was behind it and orchestrated a meeting to enlist their help to get the goods on Manafort.

Judicial Watch writes: Judicial Watch today released two productions of heavily redacted FBI documents – 28 pages and 38 pages – about an April 11, 2017, “off-the-record” meeting set up by then-Chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Fraud Section Andrew Weissman, between the DOJ, the FBI and the Associated Press in which AP reporters provided information on former Trump Campaign Director Paul Manafort, including the numeric code to Manafort’s storage locker.

A few weeks later, the storage locker was raided.

The AP actually suggested several crimes the DOJ/FBI could charge Manafort with, including lying to investigators and FARA. “The AP reporters asked about FARA [Foreign Agents Registration Act] violations and they were generally told that they are enforceable.”

Look at the correspondence yourself. Don’t believe us.

Two months after the AP meeting, Weisman was on Robert Mueller’s team.

The media was party to illegal activity, cheering it on, and should be prosecuted: