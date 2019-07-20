AP Covers for Ted Kennedy Who Left a Woman to Die Fifty Years Ago

Ted Kennedy was a shameless cad, an exploiter of women, an utter drunk, and he left a woman at the bottom of a river to die, a crime for which he paid no price. On the fiftieth anniversary, shortly before the moon landing, Ted Kennedy drove off the Chappaquiddick bridge, on July 18, 1969.

The Associated Press is spreading an abominable lie, fifty years after Senator Ted Kennedy left a woman to die. He caused the accident, drove off the bridge into the shallow waters below, got out and left Mary Jo, without even getting her help.

The MSM is still covering it up.

50 years ago today, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; some time later, Kennedy’s car went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned. pic.twitter.com/X7jCFJcyJw — AP Images (@AP_Images) July 18, 2019

He left Mary Jo to die. He could have gone up to the nearby house for help. Instead, he returned to the party house and went to the back room with his attorneys. As he left the island on the ferry the next day, the accident hit the airwaves, nine hours later. It gave him time to make up a story and, if he was drunk, time to sober up.

Kennedy said he didn’t report it because he was in shock and defined his behavior as “irrational, indefensible, inexcusable and inexplicable.” He said, “I was overcome by a jumble of emotions — grief, fear, doubt, torture, panic, confusion, exhaustion, and shock.”

In his speech after the incident, he pushed off a big share of the guilt onto his friends Joe Gargan and Paul Markham. he told the world in his TV speech of the shared responsibility for the failure to report the accident.

In his state, the miracle of miracles, he returned to the barbecue, walked past emergency workers, and grabbed his lawyer friend Joe Gargan and Paul Markham. He made 16 long-distance phone calls to aides and advisers.

Kennedy, in a strange state of shock that did not disable him, went to his hotel complained to the manager about a loud party, slept and chatted with a friend that morning about a boat race. Then he ordered two newspapers, met with his lawyers, went back to Chappaquiddick to speak with another lawyer. Finally, he called the police at 9:45 a.m. He said the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. immediately after the party, but a witness said he saw him drive out of a wooded cut out at 12:45 a.m.

After the January inquest, District Judge James Boule found “probable cause” that Kennedy drove “negligently” and engaged in “criminal conduct” that “contributed to the death of Mary Jo Kopechne”.

They say he liked to joke about Chappaquiddick.

When I worked at Pan Am as a young woman, the brother of the diver, Captain Farrar, who retrieved her body told me that he found her with her mouth up to the roof of the car with her lips pursed as if she was sucking air.

The diver’s brother told me Kennedy left her to die. “He killed her,” he said.

Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey posted this:

According to the Globe, in real life, an autopsy was not conducted on Kopechne so it’s not clear if she drowned or suffocated inside the car. While both are awful ways to go, the latter is certainly more agonizing and long. The Globe notes that the diver who pulled Mary Jo’s body from the submerged vehicle believed she “suffocated after surviving for an hour or more in a pocket of air, based on the position of her body.” That means there is evidence for the version of events that the film tells, but it’s still just one theory.

It’s a plausible one, though. When the diver reached Kopechne, according to History.com, “Her face was pressed into the footwell, and her hands gripped the back of the front seat as if she had been trying to push her head into a pocket of air.” However, some authors have argued that in part because of the cold water, she could not have survived long. The site notes that an inquest into Mary Jo’s death “concluded that as there was no evidence any air remained in the submerged car,” though, but did not allow testimony about how long she survived, calling it conjecture.

The bridge is gone now but if you had the opportunity to see how shallow it is, you would know how easy it would have been for the athletic Kennedy to go back and retrieve her or at least get help. There was possibly a strong current but he could have at least gotten help.

Kennedy told several different stories around the events that night.

There is more here.