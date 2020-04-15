AP: Red China made “mistakes” retrospectively but Trump “squandered” time

The AP reported today that there were six very critical days when President Xi [lied] was mistaken about the virus, although they mention the fact that it wasn’t China’s first “mistake.”

The deceptive title of the piece is, China Didn’t Warn Public Of Likely Pandemic For 6 Key Days. In truth, the AP doesn’t even see anything they did as particularly troublesome.

THE SLY DEFENSE OF COMMUNIST CHINA

IT WAS ONLY SIX DAYS AND THE RETROSPECTIVE MIGHT SHOW MISTAKES

“In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined they likely were facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people; millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations,” the AP correctly states. One cannot deny that fact.

“President Xi Jinping warned the public on the seventh day, Jan. 20. But by then, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of public silence, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press and estimates based on retrospective infection data,” they continued.

Notice how they say “retrospective” as if the Communist Chinese Party didn’t know at the time.

“The delay from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20 was neither the first mistake [lie] made by Chinese officials at all levels in confronting the outbreak nor the longest lag, as governments around the world have dragged their feet for weeks and even months in addressing the virus,” the corrupt AP reports.

“Mistake?” Seriously guys?

The AP managed to dig up an epidemiologist, Benjamin Cowley at the University of Hong Kong, who said it was a “tricky call.”

The outlet ignores the warnings in December from Taiwan and by the doctors in the field as they try to reduce the event to six days.

THEY’RE NOT TYRANNICAL, THEY’RE A BIT RIGID AND BUREAUCRATIC

This is how the AP phrases China’s tyrannical government actions: “China’s rigid controls on information, bureaucratic hurdles and a reluctance to send bad news up the chain of command muffled early warnings, experts said. Without these internal reports, it took the first case outside China, in Thailand on Jan. 13, to galvanize leaders in Beijing into recognizing the possible pandemic before them.”

They didn’t “muffle” anything. They made a doctor and at least one citizen journalist disappear.

The article then repeats Communist Chinese propaganda of denials and false statements by Ma and others as if the Communist Chinese aren’t smart enough to lie in memos and on recorded phone calls.

They get in a comment about Wuhan and elsewhere finally getting CDC test kits on January 15th. However, they fail to mention that the Communist Chinese didn’t bother to post the genome DNA until January 13th.

CHINA MADE MISTAKES BUT TRUMP SQUANDERED

The AP writes: “The delay may support accusations by U.S. President Donald Trump that the Chinese government’s secrecy held back the world’s response to the virus. However, even the public announcement on Jan. 20 left the U.S. nearly two months to prepare for the pandemic — time that the U.S. squandered.”

It “may” and the President “squandered” the time???

This is the President’s February timeline, the one in question. This is what he was doing while the expert, Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984, was telling people to go to malls and movies on February 29 and telling healthy, young people to go on cruises on March 9th:

Media keep asking what the Trump Administration was doing in February to combat the coronavirus after restricting travel from China. There’s a helpful timeline for that! https://t.co/0FnwKeUjbb pic.twitter.com/mVPrd2m8Z4 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 13, 2020

The AP adds, “Some health experts said Beijing took decisive action given the information available to them.”

The AP is more than biased, they are spreading serious disinformation. They fully come down on the side of Communist Chinese oppressors. THINK ABOUT THAT!