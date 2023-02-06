Apocalyptic Earthquake Hits Southern Turkey and Northern Syria

By Mark Schwendau

An earthquake that is said to have measured anywhere between 7.4 and 8.1 in magnitude has struck southern Turkey near the city of Gaziantep near the Syrian border. Gaziantep is said to have a population of around 800,000. The earthquake was said to have killed scores of people in both Turkey and Syria, and many are believed to be trapped under building rubble.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the 7.8-magnitude quake struck 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles) at about 4:17 in the morning local time. It is said to have lasted about a minute. Strong tremors of aftershocks have been felt after the quake. The earthquake was felt in countries as far away as Israel, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, and other countries in the region.

“WATCH: Apartment block collapses as 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey | NZ Herald

A huge fire has been spotted in the southern city of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where an oil refinery is known to be located. Towns located in northwestern Syria are also said to have suffered heavy damage.

Both countries are appealing for International Aid and help in rescue and recovery efforts.

Ironically, people who study earthquakes and geological science have sounded the alarm on just this type of disaster about to happen. Their concern was based on a Chinese scientific study from several months ago that reported the center of the earth has stopped rotating in its usual direction and seemingly changing direction. This is not an unusual occurrence, but the number and frequency of earthquakes around the world as well as the severity, has become a concern.

People who study this type of science are growing very concerned about what this means.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related