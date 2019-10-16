Apple TV Plus & Execs warned writers not to portray China in a “poor light”

Apple is launching a competitive network to TV and movie streaming to compete with Netflix. A lot of money is pouring in from China and Apple doesn’t want anything to interfere with the revenue stream.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Internet software and services, and Morgan Wandell, head of international content development, have specifically said that they don’t want any content that would anger China.

This is identical to the influence we see in Hollywood and in some of our universities. We know it’s going on in the NBA.

In 2018, Apple TV told content creators they didn’t want to portray [Red] China in a “poor light” because of the revenue of tens of billions a year.

“No unflattering portrayals,” executives said of the authoritarian nation.

They are trying to stay on China’s good side as iTunes Movies and the iBooks Store were shuttered in China six months after their 2016 debut there.

Earlier this week, Apple removed an app called HKmap.live from the App Store, a day after People’s Daily, the lead newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, criticized the company for aiding Hong Kong “rioters” and “letting poisonous software have its way.” The mapping app pulls info from news streams, Facebook and Telegram to show the location of police, tear gas and protesters in Hong Kong, CNET reported.

China is Apple’s third-largest market for sales, and the company assembles most of its products there.

Apple is always talking about privacy and fought the FBI over secrecy. They say privacy is a human right. It’s also in the Constitution. Yet, China’s values are in direct opposition. The government follows its citizens around with facial recognition, punishing them or rewarding them with social credits depending on what they observe.