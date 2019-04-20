April Ryan rages against the Huckabees, calls for lopped heads & damnation

On Thursday and Friday, CNN’s April Ryan railed against White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, saying her head should be lopped off. Ryan attacked her father, former Governor Mike Huckabee after he came to his daughter’s defense on Twitter.

Trying to turn the narrative of their failed coup against the administration, she let loose with a vicious attack against Sarah Sanders’ credibility during a CNN panel discussion.

Sanders was mentioned in the Mueller report in which she admitted exaggerating some comments “in the heat of the moment” during press conferences. It should be noted here that the press attacks her viciously at these pressers.

It was petty to even mention. It is also ironic that the deceitful press, which engages in non-stop yellow journalism is attacking anyone for hyperbole.

April Ryan Rages

“Not only does she not have credibility, she lied,” Ryan raged. “She out-and-out lied. And the people, the American people can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the President’s mouthpiece-spokesperson from the people’s house. Therefore, she should be let go. She should be fired, end of story.”

Ryan thinks people should lop her head off, along with the heads of other Trump officials.

“When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off. It’s fire me Thursday or fire me Good Friday. She needs to go.”

Mike Huckabee Defends His Daughter

The next evening, in a tweet, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee then sardonically accused CNN political analyst April Ryan of inciting violence against his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

His words were carefully chosen. A week before this all happened, “liberals” accused President Donald Trump of “incitement to violence” after he posted a video to Twitter that was critical of Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

The video included Omar belittling 9/11 at a CAIR conference alongside dramatic but iconic Ground Zero footage after the 9/11 attack.

According to the left, just that video alone amounted to “incitement to violence.” Therefore, the suggestion is the threat to lop off heads is even worse.

“So liberals — is this okay? Does CNN have the integrity to deal w/ this incitement to murder? Will the ⁦@whca⁩ revoke April Ryan’s credentials? If not, they are gutless tools,” he wrote.

So liberals—is this okay?Does CNN have the integrity to deal w/ this incitement to murder? CNN’s April Ryan Says Sarah Sanders’ Head Should Be “Lopped Off” https://t.co/8fdYiOzggf — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 19, 2019

Gutted Like a Deer

Ryan then attacked Mike Huckabee, claiming he once said she should be “gutted like a deer.” That is not what he said and, in any case, he was joking.

You sir need to sit down. You gave me a veiled threat not long ago. You call yourself a man of God? Boy bye! As your people come for me! My people see you and will do the same for you! https://t.co/M72QQACjqV — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

The “veiled threat” to be “gutted like a deer” took place in 2017. Ryan first made a scene, claiming Sanders didn’t bake the pie. Sanders brought the pie in for reporters and Ryan told the world that Sanders brought in a pie for her only to poison her. She told her nasty colleagues not to eat it.

At the time, Huckabee joked on Fox Business: “Let me tell you something, she’s been making this pie for years … makes them for friends. But here’s the warning that I would issue. Stuart, don’t ever and I mean don’t ever mess with a Southern woman and her homemade pies. It is as dangerous as when you hear a Southern woman begin her sentence with ‘bless your heart.’ It means you’re about to be gutted like a deer and just don’t know it.”

April Ryan Said He Can’t Get to Heaven

Will you get into heaven? The answer is no! https://t.co/oUpSVVbLx2 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

You and your daughter are liars and Why is she getting paid to be press secretary if there are no briefings. Why is she afraid? https://t.co/oUpSVVbLx2 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

April Is Now the Victim

As I thank God this day and for his sacrifice as you should be doing, I have a warning for you! If anything happens to me or mine or anyone connected to me, you and your daughter and this administration will be held accountable! So you better stop now! https://t.co/oUpSVVbLx2 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

Such is the state of journalism today.