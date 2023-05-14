Are a Speech Regulator’s Predictions Coming True: Elon Will Behave

In January, an EU speech regulator said that Hate speech laws are coming to the US. She also warned Elon Musk that he must behave. Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (WEF)

said we all must behave. To add to this, Elon just hired a high-level WEF official to act as CEO of Twitter.

WHO IS LINDA YACCARINO

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is a high-level WEF member and has held the position of WEF Executive Chair since 2019. She regularly attends Schwab’s annual Davos WEF Summit.

Yaccarino is the Chairman of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work and sits on the WEF’s Media, Entertainment, and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee,” a biography on her Linked profile reads.

“She is also highly engaged with the [WEF’s] Value in Media initiative,” Yaccarino’s biography adds, citing her work with a WEF program that seeks to maximize the globalist influence operation and its affiliates’ roles in the media “ecosystem.”

Former NBC marketer Linda Yaccarino, a supporter of DEI, Climate Change, and WEF, favors online censorship. She even suggested her new boss, Elon Musk, censor his own use of the platform.

She talks about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in this next clip. after the ad DEI is Marxist-based, and it excludes the people still in the majority in this country.

ELON IS VERY EXCITED ABOUT IT AS THEY GO TO THE EVERYTHING APP

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

I see I have some new followers👀…👋 I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together! — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023

NOT EVERYONE IS EXCITED

“Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis simply tweeted, “You betrayed us with this WEF puppet. It’s unforgivable.”” Absolutely correct🔥🔥🔥 Also starring @ImMeme0 @DrEliDavid https://t.co/iRLPmDVCfB — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 13, 2023

Where do white Christians fit in? We will never be included, nor will the qualities of merit, talent, commitment, and knowledge hold first place. It’s the color of your skin and who you sleep with.

There is no reason to be on Twitter anymore for Christians & Conservatives.

Linda is here to accelerate the New World Order. In her own words. @lindayacc@elonmusk has control of the New World Order opposition, the American anti-Globalist are smarter than you think! #ElonMusk https://t.co/BwrNlB41jh — King of Intelligence Amplification (@IntelAmpIA) May 14, 2023

OPINION: Come On @elonmusk … Why Are You Making This Move At Such A Critical Time Before The 2024 Elections!? pic.twitter.com/egJajS3GF5 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) May 14, 2023

WE MUST ALL BEHAVE

WEF Founder and CEO is the Bond villain behind the World Economic Forum. He warns that privacy is a thing of the past, and we must behave in this New World Order.

Globalist in Chief, Klaus Schwab straight up saying you must behave in the coming New World Order pic.twitter.com/qSf7GBZ8Ng — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 13, 2023

Real-life bond villain and founder of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, has decided that we “have to get used to” a total erosion of privacy: “If you have nothing to hide, you shouldn’t be afraid.” I don’t remember anybody electing this clown the de facto dictator of the world. Do you?… pic.twitter.com/7EBJKUI8d4 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 13, 2023

HATE SPEECH IS COMING TO THE US

Only in January did a European Union official predict that the United States would soon institute “illegal hate speech” laws. She made her comments at a Davos “disinformation” panel Tuesday raised some eyebrows online.

Věra Jourová, the vice president for “values and transparency” at the EU’s executive European Commission, indicated to a fellow panelist at the World Economic Forum that such policies were about to cross the ocean.

“What qualifies as hate speech, as illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S.,” she said, directing her comments to fellow panelist Seth Moulton, a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts. “I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law; we need the platforms to simply work with the language and to identify such cases.”

Jourova participated in a WEF panel on “the clear and present danger of disinformation” alongside former CNN Host Brian Stelter, Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger and media executive Jeanne Bourgault.

Those people are far left, and Stelter is a congenital liar.

European Commission VP Věra Jourová at the WEF: “Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S. I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law.” pic.twitter.com/iLR1MePTYT — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 17, 2023

Representative Moulton seemingly agreed with the statement from the EU Commission VP, telling her: “I think in general the US has a lot to learn in terms of data regulation, internet regulation… You’re way ahead of us in that regard.”

However, the Democrat politician later clarified that he did not believe American politicians were ready to forsake the fundamental aspects of freedom of speech. Whatever he means by the “fundamentals.”

Czech-born Jourová said she would never argue for removing hateful content online to counter disinformation. She said it was essential to set up rules that couldn’t be abused, noting that many requests to remove online content come from elected officials.

She wouldn’t have to. Big Tech knows what they have to do.

Sulzberger referred to so-called disinformation as an “existential” threat to society. At the same time, Moulton said at another point that the Europeans were “way ahead of us” on data regulation, although he stipulated he believed “very strongly in free speech.”

Yes, very strongly, okay then.

ELON MUST BEHAVE

The UN regulator said Elon Musk must “behave.”

“Behave” means he has to comply and regulate speech or face sanctions. The regulator boasted of the previous controls they had on Twitter.

In January, the UN regulator, the EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, attended the World Economic Forum. At that time, she threatened Elon Musk.

“We have the rules which must be complied with, and otherwise, there will be sanctions. I think that the confidence has been weakened, and I had quite a high level of confidence when it comes to Twitter. I have to say that we worked with knowledgeable people, with layers, with sociologists, who understood that they have to behave in some decent way. Not to cause really big harm to society. ..”

At the WEF, UN regulator issues a stern warning to @ElonMusk: If you don’t comply and regulate speech, the UN will issue sanctions pic.twitter.com/a90GLqFcxO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2023

