Are They Serious? Dems “Rising Star” Might Run for President in 2020

The incredibly self-assured Stacey Abrams, who ran a Marxist campaign for governor of Georgia, says running for President in 2020 is not off the table. She is not kidding.

Abrams gave the State of the Union rebuttal if you will remember. Her rebuttal was self-serving and she blathered about all the reasons she lost. Mainly, she said the election was crooked and she was going to sue.

She has absolutely nothing going for her except she is African American and a woman. Oh, and she’s a Marxist who seems angry with the world.

It is beyond insane to put this woman up as a reasonable candidate for President — ever.

In #LeadFromTheOutside, I explore how to be intentional about plans, but flexible enough to adapt. 20 years ago, I never thought I’d be ready to run for POTUS before 2028. But life comes at you fast – as I shared in Q&A w @Yamiche at @sxsw. Now 2020 is definitely on the table… — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 11, 2019

Egads, she has no self-awareness.

None of that stops the Democrats from promoting her as the next President.

CNN actually wrote:

Stacey Abrams, a rising star in the Democratic Party, said Monday it was possible she could seek her party’s presidential nomination next year.

Abrams’ comment came after an interview at the South by Southwest conference in Texas, where Abrams reportedly said she previously thought 2028 would be the earliest she could run for president, but over Twitter, she clarified: “Now 2020 is definitely on the table.”

Other outlets are promoting her based on race:

A reporter for The Root, Terrell Starr, actually said, Stacey Abrams would be the immediate Democratic frontrunner and a legit threat to Donald Trump. She’d immediately get most of the black vote. If I were a Democrat candidate, I’d fear a Stacey Abrams run.

Essences is crossing their fingers and toes.

SHE’S A ROCK STAR FOR DEMS

Abrams is the one who said she would let illegal aliens vote. And last week, Democrats voted to lower the voting age to 16 years. They’re in sync.

Stacey Abrams, the rising Democrat star, wrote a long Communist manifesto calling for a revolution against whites in her 22-page essay written for Foreign Affairs last Friday. She is one of the New Democrat Party leaders who use identity politics as a cudgel to tear us apart while pretending it will unite us.