Are we in Biblical End Times or a Secular “Fourth Turning” Cycle?

By Mark Schwendau

A new Pew Research study revealed 39% of Americans say they believe “we are living in the end times,” while 58% say they do not believe we are living in the end times. The term “end times” is a Biblical reference to the last book of the Bible, Revelations. Biblical terms associated with these end times often reference “the apocalypse” and “the rapture.”

The Pew study found Christians divided on this question, with 47% saying we live in the end times. But majorities appeared in historically Black (76%) and evangelical (63%) Protestant persons of faith. Some 49% of Christians surveyed said we are not living at the end of times, including 70% of Catholics and 65% of mainline Protestants as subsets. A different look at the data offered that the percentage of Protestants who say we live in end times was greater than the corresponding share among Catholics (55% vs. 27%).

Like any study, there are many different ways to examine groups of people using demographics. For example, people from non-Christian religions (29%) and those with no religious affiliation (23%) said we are living during the end of times. (Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, and other smaller non-Christian religious groups were included in the survey. They were represented as “other religions,” but there were not enough respondents in these groups to analyze each separately.)

Additionally, Black Americans (68%) were much more likely than Hispanic (41%), White (34%), and Asian (33%) Americans to believe humanity is nearing the end of times. Geographically, adults in the Southern states (48%) were more likely to say this than those living in the Midwest (37%), Northeast (34%), or West (31%). This could be explained by what is termed “The Bible Belt” of the United States, where people generally attend worship services more regularly.

Many people who have studied this topic in the Bible point to the following 14 signs of the end of days or times. Here is an example of these common 14 from the Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW.org) website:

“War on a large scale. Jesus foretold: ‘Nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom.’ (Matthew 24:7) Similarly, Revelation 6:4 foretold a symbolic horseman representing warfare that would ‘take peace away from the earth.’

Famine. Jesus foretold: ‘There will be food shortages.’ (Matthew 24:7) The book of Revelation foretold an additional symbolic horseman, whose ride would result in famine on a large scale.—Revelation 6:5, 6.

Great earthquakes. Jesus said there would be ‘earthquakes in one place after another.’ (Matthew 24:7; Luke 21:11) These great earthquakes around the world would cause suffering and loss of life on an unprecedented scale.

Disease. According to Jesus, there would be pestilences, or epidemics of ‘terrible diseases.’—Luke 21:11, Contemporary English Version.

Crime. Although crime has existed for centuries, Jesus foretold that in the last days, there would be an ‘increasing of lawlessness.’—Matthew 24:12.

Ruining of the earth. Revelation 11:18 foretold that mankind would be ‘ruining the earth’. They would do so in many ways, not only through violent and corrupt actions but also by bringing harm to the environment.

Deteriorating attitudes. In 2 Timothy 3:1-4, the Bible foretold that people, in general, would be ‘unthankful, disloyal, . . . not open to any agreement, slanderers, without self-control, fierce, without the love of goodness, betrayers, headstrong, puffed up with pride.’ These attitudes would reach such extremes that the era could rightly be described as ‘critical times hard to deal with.”

Breakdown of the family. In 2 Timothy 3:2, 3, the Bible foretold that many people would have ‘no natural affection’ for their family and that children would be ‘disobedient to parents.’

Diminished love of God. Jesus foretold: ‘The love of the greater number will grow cold.’ (Matthew 24:12) Jesus meant that love for God would grow cold in most people. Likewise, 2 Timothy 3:4 says that in the last days, such ones would be ‘lovers of pleasures rather than lovers of God.’

Religious hypocrisy. In 2 Timothy 3:5, the Bible foretold that people would appear to worship God but would not truly live by his standards.

Increased understanding of Bible prophecies. The book of Daniel foretold that in ‘the time of the end,’ many would gain increased knowledge of Bible truth, including an accurate understanding of these prophecies.—Daniel 12:4, footnote.

A global preaching work. Jesus foretold: ‘This good news of the Kingdom will be preached in all the inhabited earth.’—Matthew 24:14.

Widespread apathy and ridicule. Jesus foretold that people in general, would ignore the overwhelming evidence of the approaching end. (Matthew 24:37-39) More than that, 2 Peter 3:3, 4, foretold that some would ridicule the evidence, dismissing it completely.

All prophecies were fulfilled. Jesus said that the last days would be marked by the simultaneous fulfillment of all these prophecies, not just a few or even most of them.—Matthew 24:33.”

So, just as the spiritual world debates the meaning of the chaotic times we now live in, the secular world has its own explanation.

In 1997 Neil Howe and William Strauss wrote a book titled “The Fourth Turning.” The book is based on a hypothesis they came up with called “generational theory.” That theory argues that history moves in 80-year cycles that stretch back thousands of years to the ancient Greeks. The 80-year cycle are used because each cycle roughly corresponds to the length of one human life. Interestingly, this is what the Etruscans ritualized, and the Romans called a “saeculum” (from where the French then got the word “siecle,” for “century,” and we get the word “secular”).

Howe and Strauss thought each 80-year saeculum was divided into four 20-year cycles, defined by each generation as it comes to adulthood. After that, each of the four generations that makes up a saeculum gets assigned a tarot-card identity: prophets, nomads, heroes, and artists. Howe and Strauss claim these cycles have persisted throughout all of human history. The two drew parallels between the teachings of the great psychologist Carl Jung’s theory of the four archetypes underlying the “collective unconscious” and personality type indicators such as those of Myers-Briggs.

The end of a saeculum is the 20-year period representing the “winter” stage of this cycle. Howe and Strauss called this “the fourth turning,” when the hero generation, entering young adulthood, faces off against the prophet generation entering elderly age. Back in 1997, they predicted the millennial “heroes” would face off against the baby boomer “prophets” during a crisis era, and it could get ugly.

Howe and Strauss backed up their claims with some strong correlations citing the last fourth turnings in American history, which culminated in World War II, the Civil War, and the American Revolution. Howe and Strauss drew the parallel that the word “revolution,” itself, was borrowed from astrology, where it referred to a planet completing its orbit or its cycle. But critics note that many historical turning points in American and world history haven’t corresponded to Howe and Strauss’s fourth-turning paradigm.

Two that immediately come to mind are the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001 and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. Those were historic changing moments for America that don’t fit into the fourth-turning paradigm. Their book has also been pretty widely criticized for its lack of scientific support, but even so, their book’s hold on people, which includes decision makers in high positions. It is important to consider how the current events can be interpreted through this lens — and some of Howe and Strauss’ predictions are quite eerie.

So looking at the generations alive today:

The Greatest Generation (GI Generation): Born 1901–1924.

The Silent Generation: Born 1928–1945.

Baby Boom Generation: Born 1946–1964.

Generation X: Born 1965–1980.

Millennial Generation or Generation Y: Born 1981–1996.

Generation Z or iGen: Born 1997–2010.

Their theory and predictions for the future sound outlandish, but their book and its predecessor, “Generations,” have drawn the attention of conservative and liberal leaders alike.

Dick Morris, a former Bill Clinton aide, now a critic of the Democratic party, told The New York Times the book “Generations” influenced Clinton to select Al Gore as his vice president because they shared the same age group and political temperament.

President Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon was another famous fan of the “Fourth Turning” theory. “I got mocked and ridiculed by so many people,” Bannon told The Times.

“They said: ‘You can’t believe in this stuff. It makes you look like a kook.'” He added that Trump was among those doubters, telling Bannon that it was “too dark.”

Their prediction that sometime before 2025, “America will pass through a great gate in history” and “the very survival of the nation will feel at stake” makes one wonder whether President Trump may have had a change of mind since 2020 today? While the November 2020 General Election is still unresolved for many Americans, some think the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic era of protest and unrest may be the latest fourth turning.

CONCLUSION:

These are difficult times.

For people of faith, some hold it is important to not question God and the Lord and simply go along without rocking the boat. Other people of faith say, “If Christians had remained pacifists and continued to “just go along” without fighting the Crusades, there would be no Christians!” They adhere to the belief that if wrong and evil are allowed to dominate, they are living in a society of “corporate sin” whereby everybody will be cursed by God whether they are believers or not.

They live by the 1776 quote of Edmond Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

For people who have their foundation in the secular world, the Howe and Strauss book “The Fourth Turning” is worth a look and some time in critical thought. Daring to predict the future is always risky if the predictions you make do not hold true, you lose credibility and come off looking like a fool. While I admire these two men, even as a Christian, I am not sure pattern recognition can hold fast to make predictions for the future.

Let me conclude with this…

Last summer, the climate change fanatics that want 2/3 of the 8 billion of us on the planet to kill ourselves in the interest of saving the planet were all over both Lake Mead and the Mississippi River, drying up to record low levels. Today we see the west getting record amounts of rain and snowfall, which will, no doubt, refill Lake Mead by next spring. The Midwest that contains the Mississippi has yet to see winter, but the weather maps and forecasters promise us it is coming.

If both of these large bodies of water are back to normal by next spring, who should we have had faith in all along; God or people like hypocrites like Al Gore and his associate globalists who want to rule over us?

I believe God likes to expose frauds who try to assume His role in this world, and He does so in real-time.

