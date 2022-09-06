Are We on the Path to Socialism?

By Mark Schwendau

The buzz around America these days is the question: Are the Democrats and Joe Biden trying to turn the United States into a socialist nation?

FOX News published an Opinion piece stating nine steps to socialism: “There are just nine steps from freedom to socialism to societal breakdown.”

The closest thing Alinsky ever produced was his list of “power tactics” outlined in his 1971 book “Rules for Radicals,” which we will also look at in a moment. Regardless of the sources, these lists, when looking at current events, are rather frightening. This is particularly true when you consider Marxist theory. Socialism is merely a transitional social state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of communism.

Some experts say we are just one election away from becoming a socialist society, which will be the November 2022 midterm election. That is why it is imperative not to allow another election theft.

Socialism requires nine levels of control that must be obtained before you have a socialist State. Take a look at what they are:

1.) Healthcare — “Control healthcare, and you control the people.”

It may have begun with Medicare and Medicaid but accelerated with the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

2.) Poverty — “Increase the Poverty level as much as possible; poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you provide everything for them to live.”

Almost 100 food production facilities have burned to the ground or exploded mysteriously at night. Joe Biden has promised us an upcoming food shortage.

3.) Debt — “Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way, you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.”

Joe Biden and the Democrats are printing and spending money at an unprecedented rate. Our national debt is now said to be topping 30 trillion dollars.

4.) Gun Control — “Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way, you are able to create a police state.”

Joe Biden and the Democrats have talked about banning both assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons just this summer alone. Those guns constitute most of all legally owned American guns.

5.) Welfare — “Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).”

The 2020 Democrat National Committee platform mentions housing over 100 times. They advocate a $15 minimum wage for all jobs, even though some are meant to be only part-time jobs for students, the retired elderly, etc.

6.) Education — “Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children learn in school.”

American parents have gone ballistic over topics introduced into public school curriculums related to race and sexuality behind their backs. Attorney General Merrick Garland classified them as “Domestic Terrorists.”

7.) Religion — “Remove the belief in God from the Government and schools.”

The socialist Democrats, in cooperation with the ACLU, have already managed to remove references to God in our schools and government buildings. Did you know they want to remove “In God we trust,” from our money?

8.) Class Warfare — “Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent, and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.”

We have seen the socialist Democrats work overtime to divide this nation by political party, class, race, religion, sexuality, and the list goes on… They are working on the old adage, “Divide and conquer.”

Saul Alinsky’s 13 “Rules for Radicals” for socialism activism.

“Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.”

Power is derived from money and people. When you control both, you are winning.

“Never go outside the expertise of your people.”

A good example of how this can come back to haunt you as an activist is what Black Lives Matter (BLM) just reported. We showed how its leadership seemed more interested in their lavish lifestyles than looking out for the people they took money from to represent. The organization now lacks credibility and is in litigation and financial audits.

“Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.”

Much of the American public has a long learning curve. This is not because they are stupid or naïve. It is because they have learned to trust the narrative of the authority. We just saw that 60% of the population willingly consents to an experimental drug that may wind up killing them before it stops them from getting Covid-19.

“Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”

We see this with the two-tier justice system of the DOJ and FBI. Republicans are being falsely prosecuted for the laws they helped write and passed, while Democrats get a free pass on everything they do wrong. We see socialists letting career criminals out of our prisons to commit more felonies while advocating for the imprisonment of a president they can’t tell you what he did wrong.

“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”

The recent speech Joe Biden gave is a good example of this one. Whether you call Donald Trump’s voters “MAGA Republicans,” “a basket of deplorables,” or “semi-fascists,” it shows you are either a low I.Q. name caller without a point or a sincere follower of Saul Alinsky.

“A good tactic is one your people enjoy.”

No better example of this one exists than the riots of the “Summer of Love” of 2020 and the election theft to follow in November 2020. Bad people lacking morals with no work ethic like their free unearned sh*t!

“A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.”

The mainstream media continues to reference Donald Trump and his followers’ claims of election theft as “The Big Lie” when the election theft has been proven on several levels, from “hacked computer voting systems” to padded “phantom voter rolls” to “ballot harvesting,” and the list goes on… The result is the American public no longer is buying it, so they are tuning out mainstream news (fake) sources they no longer view as credible. Take CNN as a recent example…

“Keep the pressure on. Never let up.”

This is easy to tie to Joe Biden’s lying, incompetent socialist ass!

Mar-a-Lago raid. The sad part is this hurt not only the Donald Trump family but also blew the credibility of all those good and decent people who work for the DOJ and FBI. Some feel it may have put targets on their backs!

“The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”

Joe Biden and the globalist socialists might be planning an upcoming good shortage. Ever notice how much food is left over after a church social potluck? Americans will band together to overcome this and be stronger and closer to it.

“The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.”

All the different terms the mockingbird mainstream media have come together to use against Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud just got blown up by Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. He went public to say the FBI pressured him to scrub references to the Hunter Biden laptop story and write it off as Russian election interference. This pressure is now failing.

“If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.”

President 45, Donald Trump, is putting his trust in God to end this charade. He is following the laws of the land he loves so much, America! If Trump followers became violent or lawless like many on the left, public opinion could go towards the socialist Democrats. President Trump knows this Alinsky rule and will not fall for the trap.

“The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.”

When the Texas Governor began bussing illegal aliens off our southern border to blue city Democrat-run cities like New York, Washington, D.C, and Chicago, the socialist left was flabbergasted until they began greeting their new arrivals with blankets as their “constructive alternative.” With a bad winter and a socialist-designed home heating crisis, these people will be begging to go back south!

“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”

Donald Trump is their target, and all the unconstitutional and illegal raids by the FBI and DOJ of those around him it has only worked to polarize the socialist Democrats from the American public. As we have reported in the past, some 60%of the voting public are Independents, 20% are Democrats, and 20% are Republicans.

Question for Joe; Where do you think all those Independents are going now?

Just like consumers of news, they are leaving for more truthful pro-American pastures!

Knowing that Donald Trump is the target of these socialist Democrats, other Republicans need to do more to call them out. If I were a GOP Senator right now, I would tell Joe Biden outright, “If you come for America’s guns, I will join the people, and we will come for you!”

It is time to draw an Ultra MAGA red line in the sand!

We know the socialists’ plan. It is time WE, THE PEOPLE, put a stop to it!

And for all those who think I am some kind of conspiracy theorist, tinfoil hat wearing, nut job, perhaps you can do me the kindness of watching this video clip of President Trump and then explain to me why the Democrats were not on their feet applauding when he said, “We (America) will never be a socialist country!”

“President Trump: We will never be a socialist country.” – CNBC, Feb 6, 2019

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast as a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related