Arizona Legislature Bans Electronic Voting Machines!

by Mark Schwendau

After another loss for Republican Kari Lake in an Arizona court that refused to look at the many counts of election fraud, the Arizona state legislature used its plenary authority Monday to take matters into its own hands. They sent out a letter prohibiting all counties in the state from using electronic voting machines in future federal elections, disregarding acting Governor Katie Hobbs’s wishes.

In April, Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed an election integrity bill after the Senate and House passed the measure, causing the Republican-dominated legislature to respond with this new approach.

In the letter to all 15 counties, Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R) said Hobbs is putting Arizona and the nation in a vulnerable and dangerous position by using the state’s electronic voting systems with components from countries considered America’s adversaries.

The Arizona legislature is using its authority granted in the U.S. Constitution to bypass the power of Gov. Hobbs many see as illegitimate. They claim SCR 1037 is non-binding and overrides state law as a matter of national security, citing a 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that deemed election infrastructure “critical” to our nation. Because of this, the resolution has now been transmitted to the Secretary of State’s office rather than to the governor.

A 2022 version of SCR 1037 previously read:

Be it resolved by the Senate of the State of Arizona, the House of Representatives concurring:

Under the power of the referendum, as vested in the Legislature, the following measure, relating to the conduct of elections, is enacted to become valid as a law if approved by the voters and on proclamation of the Governor:

AN ACT AMENDING TITLE 16, CHAPTER 4, ARTICLE 1, ARIZONA REVISED STATUTES, BY ADDING SECTION 16-410.01; RELATING TO THE CONDUCT OF ELECTIONS.

Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of Arizona:

Section 1. Title 16, chapter 4, article 1, Arizona Revised Statutes, is amended by adding section 16-410.01 to read: 16-410.01. Voters’ bill of rights

THE VOTERS IN THIS STATE HAVE THE RIGHT TO:

REGISTER TO VOTE WITHOUT FACING UNNECESSARY BARRIERS. PARTICIPATE IN FAIR ELECTIONS IN WHICH ELECTED OFFICIALS ARE NOT CHOOSING THEIR OWN VOTERS. VOTE BY MAIL OR IN PERSON AND KNOW THAT THEIR VOTES WILL COUNT. HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE BALLOT NO MATTER WHERE IN THIS STATE THEY LIVE, WHAT LANGUAGE THEY SPEAK OR WHAT PHYSICAL ABILITIES THEY POSSESS. PROPOSE AND ENACT LAWS WHEN ELECTED OFFICIALS FAIL TO ACT. KNOW THAT WHEN THEY ELECT SOMEONE, THE ELECTED OFFICIAL WILL WORK FOR THE VOTERS, NOT DONORS OR LOBBYISTS. The Secretary of State shall submit this proposition to the voters at the next general election as provided by article IV, part 1, section 1, Constitution of Arizona.”

A revised version of the resolution now adds, “No electronic voting systems in the state of Arizona may be used as the primary method for conducting, counting, tabulating or verifying federal elections unless those systems meet the requirements set forth in SCR 1037.”

Sen. Wendy Rogers said Monday that they are prepared for a legal battle, saying, “Fine, take us to court.” While the letter is addressed to county leaders, the pressure is already high from the executive branch. The attorney general and secretary of state, both Democrats, said the resolution does not have the force of law, meaning a legal battle is assured in the future.

“This is we, the state legislature, again recovering our plenary authority to tell them this is the way it’s going to be,” said Rogers. “This is a separation of powers issue.”

Arizona is the litmus for the battle over election integrity between Republicans and Democrats. Like Wisconsin and North Carolina, the Arizona legislature is controlled by Republicans, while Democrats control the executive branch. Most Americans are opposed to their progressive socialist agenda, and as such, many feel the only way they can assume office is if they cheat.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

