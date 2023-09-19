Armed Man Posing as Marshal Gets Near RFK Jr.!

by Mark Schwendau

Chalk this one up as another story that didn’t get much national press attention but certainly should have for a variety of reasons.

An armed man impersonating a U.S. Marshal was arrested at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Los Angeles on Friday and taken into custody. Kennedy is a Democrat candidate for the presidency in 2024, campaigning against Joe Biden.

This incident occurred at a theater in Los Angeles where Kennedy was giving a speech on Hispanic Heritage.

Kennedy posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the man was nabbed by members of his security detail from the Gavin De Becker and Associates security firm. The man was then taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Kennedy said, “The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines, was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and belt clip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail.”

Authorities from the LAPD said that the man, identified as Adrian Paul Aispuro, 44, will likely be booked with gun charges. He most probably will also be charged with impersonating a Federal Marshal as well.

Kennedy has requested Secret Service protection from President Joe Biden throughout his bid for the Democratic nomination and renewed the request following the incident at his Friday campaign event.

“I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection,” Mr. Kennedy said. “I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.”

Kennedy had previously made comments to comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan he had “to be careful” about assassination attempts from the U.S. Government. Kennedy doubled down on a recent theory that his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated by the CIA during his appearance on the popular podcast.

Kennedy’s own father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., was assassinated 55 years ago during a campaign event in Los Angeles at the Ambassador Hotel. The elder Kennedy’s assassination came two months after former President Lyndon B. Johnson opted not to run for a second term, a decision that seemingly guaranteed Robert F. Kennedy’s ascension from U.S. Senator to the White House against then-Republican candidate Richard Nixon.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. campaign manager Dennis Kucinich recently shared why President Biden should grant Secret Service protection to the nephew of JFK on Fox News. Political pundits have reported that Biden’s lack of action on Kennedy’s request is unprecedented and smacks of political bias.

The Daily Beast ran a very good article that contained an interview with the accused’s brother, Raymond Aispuro, in this incident. His brother portrays his brother as a loner who somebody may have duped to think he had a gig protecting Kennedy. He claimed his brother is pro-Trump but also an anti-vaxxer.

