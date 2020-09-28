Arrests in the Louisville U-Haul truck filled with shields and riot supplies

M. Dowling
The driver of the U-Haul rented out to Holly Zoller of the Bail Project was arrested and the truck was taken into police custody, according to internal logs from the rental company that were leaked to the Gateway Pundit.

Holly Zoller and Keirreanna Munoz were involved in the truck rental, according to the leaked documents.

We did our own search of the Kentucky court cases and did find that Zoller is an active case.

An internal note on the Pundit-obtained document at 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday reads, “State Trooper called me asking for the customer’s info. Name, Person was arrested and police have truck.”

Someone(s) was arrested and the truck impounded.

We don’t know who the actual driver was.

The pre-parked truck was loaded with shields painted with anti-police messages, umbrellas, gas masks, and other riot supplies.

WE KNOW HOLLY ZOLLER WAS IN THE TRUCK

ARREST AND ARRAIGNMENT

We haven’t verified the documents obtained by The Gateway Pundit. It’s their exclusive. However, a search turned up the same arraignment on two charges for Ms. Munoz. We will learn more today. She is being arraigned as we speak.

