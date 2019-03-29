As 20K in One Caravan Head North, Obama DHS Chief Says It’s a “Crisis”

Barack Obama’s former Homeland Security Chief Jeh Johnson admitted today that the border is in crisis. He said 1,000 in a day begins to overwhelm the system so he can’t imagine what 4,000 does.

He said, “So, we are truly in a crisis.”

Can we stop pretending there is no crisis at the border now? Will the media and the Democrats stop lying, please? While leftists like Adam Schiff talk, ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’, our country is being invaded. People encouraging this mass movement of poor and criminal people are communists in this country and in foreign lands.

….the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

BREAKING: President Obama’s DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson says America’s southern border is “truly in a crisis.” The President said today that he will close the border for a long time if Mexico doesn’t do something. But isn’t it the fault of Congress for doing nothing? The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019 ….through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019 Will Democrats in Congress continue to ignore the invasion? pic.twitter.com/OvdDvGrGme — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 29, 2019

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said, “We have a dire situation at the border. Late last year, DHS apprehended or encountered 50-60k migrants a month. Last month, it was more than 75k, the highest in over a decade. This month, we are on track to interdict nearly 100,000 migrants. Congress must act to end this crisis!”

Won’t Democrats stop this now? They have enough future Democrat voters for their permanent electoral majority, don’t they?

There are six caravans on their way north, not counting the hundreds of individuals and small groups who pour in each day.

A mega caravan of 20,000 is on its way to the United States and will grow as it makes its way up north.

#BORDERNEWS ‘Mother of all caravans’ forming in Honduras according to Honduran Federal Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero.“We are aware of a new caravan is forming that they’re calling the mother of all caravans which could be more than 20,000 people,”https://t.co/mfS4xG8NhP pic.twitter.com/xNwAcPWkRl — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) March 28, 2019

#WHEREINTHEWORLD: Tonight we take you to the current caravan traveling through Central America & share some air travel woes… pic.twitter.com/blA0PNc3pV — Fox News @ Night (@foxnewsnight) March 29, 2019

ANOTHER Migrant Caravan Forms, Begins Journey Through Mexico to U.S https://t.co/WNRoeMwixb — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 27, 2019

#BORDERNEWS A new caravan of over 3,000 Central American migrants is on it’s way to the U.S. from Chiapas according to Mexican news outlets. Migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, & Cuba are in the caravan. It’s unclear which border they’ll try to cross from. pic.twitter.com/HZcHgMDcK3 — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) March 26, 2019