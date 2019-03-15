As a Teen, O’Rourke Wrote of “Sweet Visions” Running Over Children

“As I neared the young ones [kids], I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood…“
~ Robert O’Rourke, at age 15
Everything written or said publicly about the middle-ager from Texas, Robert Francis O’Rourke is to glorify and promote him. The left in general, especially the leftist media, are characterizing him as a JFK or an RFK. He is neither of those men. He doesn’t look like them, he’s not as intelligent as they were, and he can’t give a speech without sounding like a hysterical fool. That’s not the Kennedys.
But he is the new IT boy, meant to steal Texas away from Republicans.
O’Rourke has a shaky past, indicative of poor character. He once tried to flee the scene of an accident after nearly killing people in a drunk driving accident and he was caught burglarizing in another case. He never paid a price for any of it.
Reuters, like all the MSM, is promoting his checkered past as ‘youthful’ and hip. Reuters excerpted a book about the young Robert of decades ago, focusing on his hacker past, getting it out there, but making it sound extremely charming.
In addition to criminal hacking, the 15-year-old Robert Beto O’Rourke once wrote a “murder fantasy” short story about running over two children with a car.
At the time, Robert was a member of the hacking group, Cult of the Dead Cow, named ‘humorously’ after a Texas slaughterhouse.
Unfortunately, today’s youth will see this as cool and Democrats are doing their best to sign them all up to vote. Many adults, however, will see him as a lifelong idiot.
THE REPORT COMES FROM A BOOK EXCERPTED BY AN ADORING REUTERS
The details were uncovered in a Reuters report on the “Cult of the Dead Cow,” an infamous group of hackers — lawbreakers.
Reuters revealed that “there is no indication that O’Rourke ever engaged in the edgiest sorts of hacking activity, such as breaking into computers.” [“Edgiest” is a euphemism for felonies.]
O’Rourke just engaged in low-level hacker crimes like toll-fraud (in order to make free long-distance calls) and software piracy.
Ah, shucks, nothing to see here.
The article makes him sound like a smart hipster, but his speeches make him sound like the male version of AOC. It’s a fraud, he’s a fraud, and AOC is a fraud.
HE WROTE ABOUT RUNNING OVER CHILDREN
But the report also revealed that teenage Robert Beto, in connection with the group, wrote stories under the name “Psychedelic Warlord.”
Many of O’Rourke’s t-files are still online: A Feature on MONEY – Today’s Monster, a 1987 essay about the end of money and the erasure of class distinctions; 1988’s Visions From The Last Crusade, a gory short-story; and 1988’s INTERVIEW WITH NEO-NAZI ‘AUSDERAU’, a transcription of a debate with a fascist.
Here is an excerpt from the child killing tale:
That would once have gotten him a trip to the psychologist for a full evaluation. Now, he’s lauded for it.
Democrats would like him to be the VP running mate in order to tie up Texas for Democrats. They want Texas.
Texans aren’t stupid! We wouldn’t vote this gesticulating mess into the US senate. He looks like a red nosed clown.
He reminds me of the Disney character “Goofy.”