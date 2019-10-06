As Americans surrender freedoms, Hong Kongers fight bravely for them

Listen to this protester talk about the takeover of Hong Kong by the Red Chinese. While these people fight bravely for their freedoms, many Americans gladly surrender them to a Democrat Party that is run by communists and socialists. In fact, they fight to do it.

Wow. Listen to this Hong Kong protester talk about his desire for freedom. They are fighting for “survival” and trying to achieve what we have in Amierica. Perhaps the luxury of unprecedented freedom has made many in this country forget how fragile liberty truly is. pic.twitter.com/atZhGJDvNY — Young Americans Against Socialism (@YAAS_America) October 6, 2019

Thousands poured into the streets with face masks in defiance of the face mask ban through emergency powers by Chief Executive Carrie Lam. The Red Chinese want to be able to identify the protesters and make examples of them.

Can you picture the majority of Americans doing this to preserve their freedoms? Instead, we have violent communist anarchists — Antifa — running around shutting down free speech.

Thousands of protesters pour into the streets of Hong Kong in defiance of a face mask ban https://t.co/JyNj6VvnYG pic.twitter.com/YJY3hQDkPD — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 6, 2019

Hong Kong was once again the scene of chaos and destruction on Sunday as protesters marched against the city’s new anti-mask law. pic.twitter.com/t8ZkNMqNt4 — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) October 6, 2019

Please look at this:

Hong Kong march: