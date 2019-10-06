As Americans surrender freedoms, Hong Kongers fight bravely for them

By
S.Noble
-
0

Listen to this protester talk about the takeover of Hong Kong by the Red Chinese. While these people fight bravely for their freedoms, many Americans gladly surrender them to a Democrat Party that is run by communists and socialists. In fact, they fight to do it.

Thousands poured into the streets with face masks in defiance of the face mask ban through emergency powers by Chief Executive Carrie Lam. The Red Chinese want to be able to identify the protesters and make examples of them.

Can you picture the majority of Americans doing this to preserve their freedoms? Instead, we have violent communist anarchists — Antifa — running around shutting down free speech.

Please look at this:

Hong Kong march: