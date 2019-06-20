As Expected, 2020 Dem Hopefuls Pummel Floppy Joe over Segregation

Former Vice President Joe Biden won’t apologize for his comments at a fundraiser this past weekend. He said his point was that he had to work with some people he strongly disagreed with to get things done. That is certainly true, but critics point to his votes for segregation as evidence he was actively anti-desegregation.

They also say he was praising segregationists, Eastland and Talmadge. He didn’t praise them, he boasted of their “civility.” Biden says this:

It does seem that his core principles are whatever it takes to get him elected, but, to be fair, at that time, a lot of people, both right and left, thought that forcing desegregation with busing was not going to work and simply divided people more. Perhaps that is what Biden thought. That’s why people can’t easily take situations and decisions people make out of their time. Presentism isn’t truth.

Biden did push for the Voting Rights Act.

This was a typical Biden gaffe, and it offended some people.

The Democrat rivals for the presidency are torching him, and so are many in the media. I don’t think the media wants him as President. It seems they want a far more reliably progressive candidate, although Joe BiteMe promised to be all things to all people.

EATING THEIR OWN

The Young Turks, a very far far-left group, said he was an active segregationist.

This is the interesting part — Democrats eating Democrats. We usually don’t get to see this.

Bill de Blasio, Mr. 0%, was particularly vehement. Bill, née Warren Wilhelm, has ruined New York City and hopes to do the same for the country.

Bernie’s not picking up traction so he went for a body blow.

AOC is talking through her hat as usual.

“If you ignore racism and if you don’t address issues of race with racists, then everything is fine, right?” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez said in an interview with POLITICO. “That’s how you work with segregationists: By not confronting the racism and their institutionalization of second-class citizenship and a lack of fully recognizing African Americans.”

Kamala will also say anything.

Kamala Harris is a bit phony here. If she truly thinks Biden is filled with praise for segregationists, she should call on him to drop out, and she should ask Barack Obama why he was selected as vice president.

Self-righteous Cory Booker was outraged.

Cory claimed he was raised to speak truth to power, but actually, he was raised to be an investment banker.

