As ISIS Takes Credit for Toronto Attack, Trudeau Considers a Ban of All Handguns

By
S.Noble
-
4

ISIS has taken credit for the mass shooting in Toronto, but Canadian officials have not yet found a connection. They are seeking to find out why Faisal Hassain shot 15 people and killed two. His family says he is mentally ill.

ISIS said on an official account, “…the shooter was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries.”

As this is being investigated, Justin Trudeau will consider an outright ban on all handguns.

Canada has some of the strictest guns laws in the world. To get a handgun, one must go through a five-year background check.

THE MAYOR WANTS COMPLETE DISARMAMENT

The Toronto mayor has also called for complete disarmament. Despite strict gun control already in place, the mayor says “nobody needs a gun”.

Mayor Tory was cited in the National Post as not only calling the shooting an “unspeakable” act, but adding that the city needs even tighter restrictions on guns.

“Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?” he said, going on to claim that total disarmament would be worth it if it prevented a single mass shooting.

“I know answering questions like this won’t fully eliminate tragedies like this, but even if we can prevent one of these incidents, then in my view it is a discussion worth having and having very soon,” he said.

REPORTER SAYS HE WAS A TRAINED JIHADI

Conservative reporter claims the shooter was a trained jihadi who traveled to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Laura Loomer claims he was known to Canadian police.

She also said the framer of the family’s statement about Faisal’s mental problems is a professional activist who has reportedly committed himself to “framing a new narrative of Muslims in Canada” and creating a “national political movement.”

Canadian officials delayed releasing the shooters name for a day and when they did make the announcement, the family’s statement ran concurrent with it.

ISIS is present in all fifty states and everywhere on the North American continent. Can we not at least ask the questions?

MENTAL HEALTH EXCUSE

WARNING! GRAPHIC VIDEO OF THE SHOOTING

