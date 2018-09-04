As Nike Launches Hate America/Police Campaign, Police Officer Shot in Head

As Nike launched its hate America and police campaign ad featuring the hapless kid Colin Kaepernick, a Georgia police officer was shot in the head after answering a call.
Officer Matt Cooper is listed in serious condition after being shot in the head. He is an Army Veteran who worked for the police department for six years. He is 34 years old and the father of two small children.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation said one suspect, 21-year-old Aaron Demonta Fleming, is dead. Two others were taken into custody. One other escaped.
The officers were responding to a shoplifting call.
This is who Nike and Kaepernick are protesting — people who risk their lives to serve and protect.
As Tucker says in this clip, the Nike-Kaepernick protest is far bigger than this hapless kid. It’s a sinister movement and we should all be very concerned. It is an attack on our nation and our society.
When the wealthiest and the smartest among us hate the society that made them rich, we should worry, Tucker said.
Tucker is right on target, the so-called bright/smartest are against America’s traditions, our constitution and promoting an ignorant Communist surrogate. A total disgrace to the men/women such as this brave officer, have given their lives to uphold the laws of this country.
Done with Nike. Plenty of competitors to choose from.
Reebok International
Under Armour
New Balance
Adidas
Puma
John Brennan and former Iranian Pres. Ahmadinejad throwin’ in their support for thumb sucking Kaepernik:
Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continued racial injustice in America. He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution—“in order to form a more perfect union.” Well done, Colin, well done. https://t.co/4ALyUxLjM5
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 4, 2018
The #NFL season will start this week, unfortunately once again @Kaepernick7 is not on a NFL roster. Even though he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the league.#ColinKaepernick #NFL
— Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) September 3, 2018
Who gives a f[edit] about “hate Jews” and death to America insaneajaad has to say about anything.!
Whoever wrote this article is the reason why no one understands what’s really going on! It not about the police. All police aren’t the same. But it is about racial injustice. When you see someone of a different race what is the first thought that comes to your head? Even thought that is a person you never met before do you hate them for their beliefs or what they stand for? If so you are the problem. This is about children getting killed. Mother’s mourning not seeing their kids graduate middle school, high school, or college. Or even getting to see their kid walk down the aisle. This is about police departments not training their officers correctly. Officers so scared of the next race the first thing the do is shoot a gun. Instead of pulling the taser, the billy club, anything. It’s not that no one cares about the police, but in these situations, who had the upper hand? Who was fully armed and who had nothing to defend themselves with. If you can’t think about the children then you are the problem… you. Change often has to be forced! Kneeling is force. Speaking about it is force. Keeping quiet is feeding the injustice. WE AS A PEOPLE, REFUSE TO KEEP QUIET.
@Kae:
We live in uncertain times, BUT if everyone followed Godly principles, we’d avoid our problems.
Police don’t “murder” children, they save them. Adult criminals aren’t “children.”
When I see someone of a different race, I feel NO hate. What I hate is the following: I hate that children , caught in the crossfire of gangs, are dying in Chicago; I hate that little girls/women, of all races, are being raped and murdered; I hate that are laws aren’t being followed by some of our leaders (e.g., Sanctuary Cities); I hate that our country is being divided; I hate that our flag, anthem, military, police, and our president are all being disrespected; I hate that pedophiles have infiltrated the Catholic Church; I hate that the acceptance/approval of ungodly morals and principles have entered into America’s churches; and I hate all things that are EVIL.
If people want to protest, let them do it on their own time and with their own money; choose a method that doesn’t disrespect other people’s rights or property.
Human “force” carried out in an evil manner, doesn’t change anything; it only creates more problems. If we want solutions to our problems, we should all be “Kneeling” in prayer to our Lord.