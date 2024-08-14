As Ukrainians Die in War, Ukraine Must Spend $20B to Go Green

“Ukraine will need $20 billion in investments to develop its renewable power sector under a plan which seeks to boost its share in the country’s energy mix to 27% by 2030, the government said on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Ukrainians and Russians are dying on the battlefield.

The US taxpayer sugar daddy will pay for them to go Green in addition to everything else they fund.

This is so incredibly crazy. Will no one stop the madness, no one?

Ukraine will need $20 billion in investments to develop its renewable power sector under a plan which seeks to boost its share in the country’s energy mix to 27% by 2030, the government said on Tuesday.

The country’s energy sector has lost half of its generating capacity as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks, which intensified in the spring of 2024, forcing it to rely on its nuclear plants as well as solar and wind generation.

Make it stop!

UNREAL: Ukraine is spending $20 BILLION to go green by 2030. pic.twitter.com/NkNNPtOXwx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 13, 2024