Ashiqui Alam Wanted to Launch a Terror Attack in Times Square

Ashiqul Alam, 22 years of age, of Jackson Heights, Queens, was arrested after planning to buy a pair of 9mm Glock semiautomatic handguns. The serial numbers on the weapons had been obstructed. Alam was arrested as part of an FBI sting operation.

Alam, who lives with his parents, planned an attack on Times Square on police officers, tourists, and anyone. He also wanted to kill a senior government official in New York City or Washington.

THE UNGRATEFUL IMMIGRANT

He praised the 9/11 attacks to an undercover agent. “The mission is a complete success, thousands of American soldiers died and trillions of their moneys are gone in the war,” he allegedly said.

“As alleged, Ashiqul Alam bought illegal weapons as part of his plan to kill law enforcement officers and civilians in a terrorist attack on Times Square,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a public statement. “What he did not know was that he was buying weapons from government agents, who were monitoring his plans and intervening to prevent those plans from escalating into deadly violence.”

The ungrateful immigrant is a legal permanent resident from Bangladesh with a green card.

So far, Alam is being held on weapons charges, not terrorism. He’s just another angry foreigner who never would have been able to carry out an attack. Why don’t they shut the border down and really accomplish something? Hundreds of thousands this year alone and we don’t know who the hell they are.