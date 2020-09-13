‘Peaceful protesters’ are turning Rochester into Portland, doxing police

By
M. Dowling
-
0

ROCHESTER IS NOW PORTLAND

There were 18 days and nights of continuous astroturf ‘protests’ in Rochester and there is no end in sight. We don’t consider them protests when the ‘protesters’ abuse the police officers and destroy property. The Black Lives Matter terrorists claim they are peaceful protesters, but they ‘protest’ right along with antifa.

BLM is a terrorist and Marxist organization.

There are white and black liberal organizers involved in all of these protests. Someone’s paying them. They are very well organized and they are all leftists.

Watch:

POLICE AND FAMILIES ARE DOXED BY TERROR GROUP BLM

Rochester Police Department (RPD) officers have been given permission to cover up their names displayed on their tags to avoid harassment from left-wing protesters, who are screaming out their home addresses, kids’ names, and schools, and making taunting calls to their parents in front of them. They are also spreading personal information about the cops via social media.

“The past couple of months officers’ names have been researched by protesters to put personal information out to the public, putting the safety of their families in jeopardy,” said a statement from RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary. The Chief announced his resignation earlier this week along with the entire top command.

So-called peaceful protesters have stood outside the Rochester Public Safety Building, reading an officer’s name off his uniform, tracking him down on their phones, and calling his parents to taunt them. Some held up the phone to show the officer his home address and threaten to come after him there.

Look:

Taunting, mocking jerks:

This psycho needs to move to Iran:

How about the side of law and order:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply