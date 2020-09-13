‘Peaceful protesters’ are turning Rochester into Portland, doxing police

ROCHESTER IS NOW PORTLAND

There were 18 days and nights of continuous astroturf ‘protests’ in Rochester and there is no end in sight. We don’t consider them protests when the ‘protesters’ abuse the police officers and destroy property. The Black Lives Matter terrorists claim they are peaceful protesters, but they ‘protest’ right along with antifa.

BLM is a terrorist and Marxist organization.

There are white and black liberal organizers involved in all of these protests. Someone’s paying them. They are very well organized and they are all leftists.

Watch:

“This ain’t over for them.” Protesters vow to be back tomorrow as they move away from the police & tonight’s demonstration draws to a close #Rochester #RochesterProtests pic.twitter.com/FFe2v8dVvW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 13, 2020

“There’s no such thing as a Blue life” Protesters denounce the concept of Blue Lives Matter #Rochester #RochesterProtests pic.twitter.com/tMHcqauase — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 13, 2020

NEW YORK: officer has been injured in Rochester during an attempt to clear protesters after an unlawful assembly was declared The officer is laying on the ground. It’s unclear how he was injured Projectiles were being thrown at officers and still are. Someone threw a helmet pic.twitter.com/JciWbNp3Fe — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 13, 2020

POLICE AND FAMILIES ARE DOXED BY TERROR GROUP BLM

Rochester Police Department (RPD) officers have been given permission to cover up their names displayed on their tags to avoid harassment from left-wing protesters, who are screaming out their home addresses, kids’ names, and schools, and making taunting calls to their parents in front of them. They are also spreading personal information about the cops via social media.

“The past couple of months officers’ names have been researched by protesters to put personal information out to the public, putting the safety of their families in jeopardy,” said a statement from RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary. The Chief announced his resignation earlier this week along with the entire top command.

So-called peaceful protesters have stood outside the Rochester Public Safety Building, reading an officer’s name off his uniform, tracking him down on their phones, and calling his parents to taunt them. Some held up the phone to show the officer his home address and threaten to come after him there.

Look:

NEW YORK: learning from Portland, Rochester Antifa bring homemade riot shields and create defensive lines as they bang on barriers to agitate police and draw them out pic.twitter.com/yOVvDdYMBs — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 12, 2020

Taunting, mocking jerks:

Protesters taunt police as they switch officers at the front lines, mocking one that came out with a Blue Lives Matter handkerchief #RochesterProtests #Rochester pic.twitter.com/w3gYzTc2ml — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 13, 2020

‘The Resistance Choir of Rochester’

Protesters sing “We Shall Not Be Moved” to the line of police #RochesterProtests #Rochester pic.twitter.com/Zj8Ax1BbLs — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 13, 2020

This psycho needs to move to Iran:

A BLM activist shares her struggle in Rochester NY pic.twitter.com/nBXUwzB4Za — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 12, 2020

How about the side of law and order:

This may be a record for longest repeat of a chant at these protests; “Which Side Are You On?” has been going for at least 10 minutes straight #RochesterProtests #Rochester pic.twitter.com/OnTnBIJAic — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 13, 2020

A few of the residences near the intersection have been occupied by the protesters. Unclear if homeowners have let them take over this porch and front lawn #RochesterProtests #Rochester pic.twitter.com/paao7CYTK5 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 13, 2020

“Send those killer cops to jail.” Hundreds of protesters continue to face off with police past midnight here in Rochester #RochesterProtest #RochesterProtests pic.twitter.com/UUtnu1Rj3F — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 13, 2020