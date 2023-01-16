ATF Aims to Make Millions of American Gun Owners Felons

By Mark Schwendau

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) finalized a new regulation Friday that will treat guns with stabilizing accessories like short-barreled rifles, which require a federal registration to own under the National Firearms Act.

Republican lawmakers and gun rights groups say, once again, the Biden administration’s new rule that tightens regulations on pistol stabilizing braces an unconstitutional governmental overreach. This latest move is part of a comprehensive gun crime strategy acting president Joe Biden announced in April of 2021. This was his response to a massacre at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, where a gunman using a pistol-stabilizing brace killed ten people. Another such incident in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that left nine people dead in 2019.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing the rule, said stabilizing brace accessories, which were designed to aid the disabled, serve the purpose of transforming pistols into short-barreled rifles.

“Today’s rule makes clear that firearm manufacturers, dealers, and individuals cannot evade these important public safety protections simply by adding accessories to pistols that transform them into short-barreled rifles,” Garland said.

The announcement read:

“Today, the Department of Justice announced it has submitted to the Federal Register the ‘Stabilizing Braces’ Final Rule, which makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches, commonly referred to as a short-barreled rifle, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA). In April 2021, at an event with President Biden, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to address the issue of stabilizing braces.”

ATF Director Steven Dettelbach said, “Certain so-called stabilizing braces are designed to attach to pistols, essentially converting them into short-barreled rifles to be fired from the shoulder. Therefore, they must be treated in the same way under the statute.”

The problem with this sudden change in law and/or policy is that the ATF previously said ownership of these devices was legal! The stupidity of this Joe Biden-era law is revealed in the math, and as well all know, the math never lies. The law targets some estimated 10 million legally purchased guns, and gun owners used to commit less than 2% of all gun crimes nationally.

Second Amendment advocates are furious over the new ATF requirements, which give gun owners 120 days to register existing pistols equipped with stabilizing braces with the government, remove the brace, or surrender the entire firearm to ATF.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) said, “The Biden administration chose to shred the Constitution today. Joe Biden is an enemy of our Second Amendment.”

Gun Owners of America (GOA), which bills itself as the only “no-compromise” gun lobby in Washington, D.C., vowed to file a lawsuit challenging Biden’s new ATF regulation.

“This admin continues to find ways to attack gun owners. We will continue to work with our industry partners to amplify the disapproving voices in the firearms industry and [Gun Owners Foundation], our sister legal arm, will be filing suit in the near future,” said Erich Pratt, senior vice president of GOA.

“Pres. Biden just initiated the largest federal gun registration scheme in our nation’s history without even the passage of a new law. GOA is actively working with Congress to pass a resolution blocking this rule under the Congressional Review Act,” said the organization’s director of Federal Affairs, Aidan Johnston. Their cause is being taken up by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who, in June of 2021, wrote a letter signed by 140 lawmakers expressing opposition to the proposed new rule on stabilizing braces.

“This rule jeopardizes the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners and disabled combat veterans, which is why I led Members of Congress in opposition,” Hudson said. “I will continue to fight against the ATF’s unconstitutional overreach that could turn millions of citizens into felons.”

The ATF says its new rule does not affect stabilizing braces intended for disabled persons. (Call me disabled then, as I just had open heart surgery.)

According to the announcement, the new law goes into effect on the date of publication in the Federal Register and allows a 120-day period (May 13, 2023) for manufacturers, dealers, and individuals to register any existing short-barreled rifles covered by the rule. The normal Short Barreled Rifle (SBR) tax will be waived.

A webpage is posted here on the ATF website explaining the new law here:

The initial governmental document containing the changes is almost 300 pages long but a shorter (still confusing) 52-page document for gun owners is so lengthy and establishes such specific requirements that law-abiding citizens will have no idea if their firearm is still legal or not.

Part of the new proposal reads, “Certain prerequisites will be applied to determine if the firearm will even be considered as a possible pistol or immediately determined to be a rifle.”

Another portion reads, “…design factors that are more likely to demonstrate a manufacturer’s … intent to produce a ‘short-barreled rifle’ and market it as a ‘braced pistol’ accrue more points than those that reveal less evidence.”

The NRA-ILA said, “The new factoring system seems designed to ensure that few if any, firearms can meet the criteria.”

Short Barreled Rifles are already one of the most highly regulated guns on the market. By reclassifying these braced pistols because of their stocks, the federal government is forcing 10-40 million law-abiding gun owners to surrender, destroy, or register their legal firearms … or face felony charges.

CONCLUSION:

In Federalist No. 48, James Madison (February 1, 1788) warned, “the accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

Lawful Americans are rapidly approaching a decision of “fight or flight” in this country.

On the one hand, Joe Biden and his like want to leave our border open to all forms of disease during a pandemic (“The Joe Biden Administration extends the COVID-19 public health emergency another 90 days.” – Five Days Ago) and open our border to un-vetted illegal immigrant criminals in a cashless bail system he advocates.

On the other hand, he wants to make patriotic American citizens felons by violating their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms (10 years in prison with a $10,000 fine).

“Bombshell! ATF just made millions of gun owners felons. I’m ticked.”

Joe Biden is either a hypocritical lying idiot or a domestic enemy within operating from an agenda and guilty of treason. You make the call!

Civil disobedience is a duty in this instance of unconstitutional governmental overreach.

Ironically, last week a Trump administration ban on bump stocks (devices attached to a gun stock that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semiautomatic weapons after an initial trigger pull) was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The 13-3 ruling at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals is the latest on this issue, which the United States Supreme Court will likely decide.

The Trump administration put the ban in place after a sniper using weapons equipped with bump stocks massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. The device essentially allows semiautomatic weapons to perform as fully automatic weapons by ping-ponging the gun between the trigger finger and the armpit of the shoulder.

Attacking gun models and lawful gun owners are not addressing the problem. The problem is those people pulling the trigger, and the proper way to address them is by way of a no-bail holding policy, life prison sentences, and/or the death penalty.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

