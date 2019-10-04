Atheist Totalitarians File Ethics Complaint Against a Caring Judge

The anti-Christian, anti-religion watchdog group, The Freedom From Religion Foundation, the self-described “nonprophet nonprofit,” filed an ethics complaint against a kindly judge who hugged the killer of a young black man. Former police officer Amber Guyger walked in on the young man in his own apartment thinking it was her apartment and he was an intruder. She received a ten-year prison sentence for murder.

The 18-year-old brother of the murdered 26-year-old Botham Jean forgave the former officer, 31-year-old Amber Guyger, hugged her in court, and gave her a Bible, telling her God would forgive her.

After that touching and enormously generous moment, the judge also went up to Ms. Guyger, hugged her and gave her own personal Bible to the killer.

It was a wonderful moment in a tragic situation, but not for the religion haters.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, which seeks “to promote nontheism and defend the constitutional separation between religion and government,” sent a letter to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct in Texas, complaining that State District Judge Tammy Kemp’s “proselytizing actions overstepped judicial authority, were inappropriate and were unconstitutional.”

Judge Tammy Kemp steps off the bench, hands Amber Guyger her personal bible and tells her to read and live John 3:16, then hugs Guyger.

Watch live: https://t.co/86S3jPDqCg#AmberGuygerTrial pic.twitter.com/U1oGEQW7I5 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) October 2, 2019

Read the letter, these people are vile.

1 Judge Kemp Letter by Washington Examiner on Scribd

The organization is doing their best to remove all vestiges of religion in every remote, prominent and in-between region of our country under the guise of it being a constitutional violation.

They go far beyond the separation of church and state by attempting, and often succeeding, in eliminating all signs of religion. It doesn’t matter if the religious symbol can only be seen in a distance, if it no longer has religious meaning, if it has historical significance, or if it offends only one person.

They’re rabid totalitarians.