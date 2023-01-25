AT&T/Direct TV De-Platforms Newsmax – Congress Must Act

Newsmax lost 13 million customers last night when Direct TV took them down. This follows the removal of OANN, another conservative channel.
As Greg Kelly said last night, they removed two conservative channels and want Fox News removed. Meanwhile, 22 liberal/leftist stations remain. Mr. Kelly said that Democrats in Congress demanded it be taken down.
Democrats want a one-party state, and they want to tell you what you can hear, see, eat, and do.
According to the television provider, the decision came down to Newsmax asking for rate increases, which “would have led to significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona reported.
Freshman Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) said this week that the TV provider’s inability to come to an agreement with Newsmax over cable fees signaled “a political decision to censor conservative media, which is a red flag for the First Amendment.”
“I am sure that DirecTV will claim that removing Newsmax from their lineup of channels was purely a business decision, but that is hard to accept when liberal news channels like Vice Media continue to remain on the air. Vice is a ratings failure for DirecTV, yet they continue to profit from their relationship with DirecTV,” Hunt sida in a letter to the company.
Direct TV plans to fill the space with new content. They had this planned for some time.
Ric Grennell said Congress must get involved. They already begged AT&T not to do it.
Tom Borelli said it’s time for conservatives to drop At&T cell service. Call At&T at 1-800-331-0500.
Unbelievable. This morning our household lost access to @Newsmax. @ATT will be getting a call after I change our carrier today. https://t.co/xMJmEqIWVu
— Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) January 25, 2023
Democrats want to take over America and replace it with a Communist Totalitarian State. This is because the Democrat Party has been taken over by Communist China Money and Influenced by World Economic Forum Cult Globalist. Democrats are losing the Battle to win the hearts of the people and have resorted to Stealing Elections. The Democrats and the Traitor Joe Regime have all but declared open war on the America People. They are fighting a Guerilla war with the use of Biological weapons – “the COVID Vaccine”. It’s Time we organize, mobilize, and Fight Back. We can start with a TOTAL FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, then recalling ALL Democrat Politicians, and Boycotting ALL Liberal Corporations.
The problem is that Democrats want all out War which is why they need to control the propaganda. AT&T and Direct TV are monopolies that need to be under the Control of The People, not Government. Private Companies can’t be allowed to Violate Human Rights and the Constitution by working in collusion with Government as the Propaganda Arm of the Government. These WOKE companies are colluding with Traitors. They are Colluding with Foreign Governments. Their management deserves a Traitor’s punishment. We need to boycott AT&T and Direct TV video distribution services and slice and dice AT&T again as a Monopoly. We need Government Policy that no Corporation or Trust relationship can control more the 10% of a Market Place. That also needs to include the Financial Sector.