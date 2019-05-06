Attorney General Barr sends Nadler a letter prior to the contempt citation

In anticipation of the House Intelligence Committee vote to cite Attorney General Bill Barr with contempt, the Department of Justice sent a letter offering a negotiation session.

The vote by Nadler’s committee will be nothing more than a gimmick to embarrass the Attorney General. It is illegal for AG Barr to give the committee the entire unredacted report and the underlying evidence.

In a letter to Nadler, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd invited the chairman to a negotiation session on Wednesday to discuss an “acceptable accommodation” that would potentially give more lawmakers access to a less-redacted version of the report, in addition to “possible disclosure of certain materials” cited in Mueller’s report.

Hours before, Nadler’s committee took its first formal step toward holding Barr in contempt of Congress for defying the panel’s isubpoena for Mueller’s unredacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, as well as the underlying evidence.

That would be the subpoena that orders Barr to violate the law. Of course, Robert Mueller is letting Barr hang out there, getting pilloried.

THE CONTEMPT

The panel said it planned to consider a contempt citation against Barr on Wednesday morning. A vote of approval from the Democrat-led committee would send the measure to the full House for consideration later this month.

Nadler said he would put the contempt proceedings on hold if the Justice Department engages in a “good-faith” effort to give Democrats access to the requested information.

Nadler already has access to an almost completely redacted copy of the report but he hasn’t bothered to even look at it.

“The attorney general’s failure to comply with our subpoena, after extensive accommodation efforts, leaves us no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings in order to enforce the subpoena and access the full, unredacted report,” Nadler said in a statement before the DOJ released its letter.

Nadler has done nothing in the way of accommodation. He’s a far-left thug.

The MSM isn’t bothering to mention that it would be illegal for Barr to give him what he wants without a change in the law.

This is corruption.

House Judiciary Chair @RepJerryNadler: “The Attorney General’s failure to comply with our subpoena, after extensive accommodation efforts, leaves us no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings in order to enforce the subpoena and access the full, unredacted report.” pic.twitter.com/QywFfCdO3f — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) May 6, 2019

DEMOCRATS ARE OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE

Democrats are terrified because Bill Barr is about to expose them, and their role in Spygate — especially people like Adam Schiff. The Mueller Report is the property of the Executive Branch, and Nadler has no more right to the unredacted version than any of us.

Barr is about to expose Democrats’ two years of resistance.

Democrats are doing this to hurt the President and to obstruct the investigation by the Attorney General. Bill Barr said he wanted to know the basis for the spying on the Trump campaign and the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion probe. There are a lot of questions.

Democrats no longer care about Russian collusion, they only want to destroy Barr. They have to destroy him before his probe turns up evidence against them.

Rep. @Jim_Jordan says Democrats are “scared” they are being exposed by AG Bill Barr. “The real obstruction of justice is a what Democrats are doing to the attorney general. They’re trying to stop him from getting the answers.” pic.twitter.com/0bXMIREvUK — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 6, 2019