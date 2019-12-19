Attorney General Bill Barr Comments on Comey, Giuliani, Impeachment

Democrats keep saying, “No one is above the law,” yet none of the articles of impeachment accuse Trump of breaking the law and there is no victim. So, what law are they talking about? They make no sense. This entire impeachment is a fiasco.

Attorney General Bill Barr, in an interview Wednesday with Fox News, warned that impeachment could be “trivialized” by Democrats’ efforts to remove President Trump, while also firing back at ex-FBI Director James Comey’s reaction to the Justice Department inspector general’s report on the Russia investigation.

“As a general matter, I think we have to be careful about trivializing the process and they put in a hurdle of high crimes — of treason, bribery and other high crimes,” Barr told “The Story with Martha MacCallum” in an interview scheduled to air Wednesday night. “The articles of impeachment here do not allege a violation of law, and it looks as if it’s going to be along partisan lines — I think — you know, I’m concerned about it being trivialized and used as a political tool.”

The Attorney General didn’t think much of Jim Comey’s premise that criticism of the FBI is an attack.

“One of the things that I object to is the tack being taken by Comey, which is to suggest that people who are criticizing or trying to get to the bottom of the misconduct are somehow attacking the FBI. I think that is nonsense,” Barr said. “We’re criticizing and concerned about misconduct by a few actors at the top of the FBI, and they should be criticized if they engaged in serious misconduct.”

We’ve included clips of the Attorney General’s interview with Martha MacCallum.

SHORT CLIPS YOU WILL WANT TO HEAR

AG Barr reacts to the President going after Christopher Wray.

Barr talks about Rudy Giuliani investigating Ukraine.

Barr on the broad scope of the Durham investigation.

Barr shares his concerns on the political impeachment.

AG Barr on FBI criticism.

Barr on Comey saying he was ‘seven layers’ above the investigation.

THE IMPEACHMENT RUSE

The impeachment hearings today were a ruse. It’s a sorry state of affairs. The ‘debates’ were a repeat of what we heard for the past several weeks. The corrupt Democrat Party is ruining their own party and the country. This whole thing was a sham.

Rep. Lee Zeldin did a good job stating the Republican case:

“This impeachment is ripping our country in half. It’s fatally flawed on a process, the substance, the intentions, and the consequences.” – @RepLeeZeldin pic.twitter.com/3iSfy8h1Qz — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 18, 2019

We agree with Bill:

Impeachment is a fraud – a ruse. I am praying the Democratic Party gets slaughtered come November. And that is the first time in my life I have ever said anything like that. Get honest news and analysis –> https://t.co/72xkIgPphg pic.twitter.com/jDS3d3QTtf — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 19, 2019

Comments from the Reps:

Impeachment Hoax Part 1 pic.twitter.com/6Wtufj5vN3 — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) December 19, 2019

Impeachment Hoax part 2 How to make a coup boring… pic.twitter.com/CiOSfrD587 — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) December 19, 2019

I’ve made up my mind about the accusations. I’ve seen the transcript. I understand the basic tenets of what [Ambassador] Sondland is saying. It’s hearsay upon hearsay. I’ve never believed this was an impeachable offense.https://t.co/9nsAVsHcF6 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2019

Long after this impeachment charade is over, it will be said of Washington Democrats: When they couldn’t bring themselves to support President Trump for the success of the country… They consoled themselves by trying to silence the will of those who did—the American voters pic.twitter.com/MxdUhHG8OA — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 19, 2019