Attorney General Bill Barr ‘Jokes’ About His Dangerous Predicament

Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to send a message with a ‘joke’ during a speech to the FBI academy. He suggested his job is dangerous in this point in time.

He teased that this, his second term as U.S. attorney general had felt like parachuting into enemy territory.

“I’m a two-time offender. This is my second stint as attorney general,” he said.

“As we’ve been watching the [D-Day] coverage… I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mère-Église on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot.”

Sainte-Mère-Église was a target of Allied paratroopers during the 1945 invasion.

The audience didn’t react. Perhaps it’s too close to reality as Barr now faces contempt charges from the witch hunters over missed deadlines about the citizenship question on the census. Democrats don’t want it because they don’t want Americans to know how many illegals are here and, if the illegals don’t fill the census out, Democrat bastions lose funds and assembly seats. It’s a lose-lose for Democrats.

What I wonder about is how many of these new agents he is speaking with are just as corrupt and just as far-left. That’s a thought I never had before.

