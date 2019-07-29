Attorney General Bill Barr Just Tightened Asylum Laws

Attorney General Bill Barr tightened the threshold for asylum under our laws. Simply being a relative of someone under threat does not allow the person the right to come in under asylum. There are some exceptions.

In this latest decision, Barr tightened the Immigration and Nationality Act that states a migrant can be granted asylum if they show they have been or will be persecuted because of “race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”

Barr wrote that the Board of Immigration Appeals has previously found that those in a “particular social group” under asylum laws must share “a common immutable characteristic.”

“The fact that a criminal group — such as a drug cartel, gang, or guerrilla force — targets a group of people does not, standing alone, transform those people into a particular social group,” the decision reads.

The open-borders Democrats will be on this forthwith and lawsuits will follow.

Ruling from AG Barr determines that simply belonging to a family targeted by a gang doesn’t meet the threshold of belonging to a “particular social group” under Asylum law: “There is no evidence that Congress intended the term ‘particular social group’ to cast so wide a net. pic.twitter.com/r9gHslNzDq — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) July 29, 2019