Attorney General Bill Barr’s Verbal Smack Down of Obnoxious Hack

Good times! Watch the more intelligent Bill Barr beat down the hack. Rep. Cartwright bloviated about the ACA and asked if the DOJ did a cost and coverage analysis before making the decision that the ACA without the individual mandate is unconstitutional.

Attorney General Barr said when they are asked a legal question, they try to base their answer on the law.

The hack then said, the answer is ‘no’.

Without any understanding of the law and how legal questions should be answered, he said he couldn’t believe it.

Cartwright tried to say millions of Americans will be without coverage, but Barr said the President has made it clear he supports coverage for pre-existing conditions and wants action on a broad health plan.

The Pennsylvania hack insisted millions would lose coverage and tens of millions would see their premiums skyrocket. That’s laughable given the high costs of Obamacare (ACA).

Then he made up figures about people losing Medicaid. When he tried to get Barr to agree, Barr said, “I’m just saying if you think it’s such an outrageous position, you have nothing to worry about. Let the courts do their job.”

It seems like all these obnoxious Democrats go to the same school for oratory and blather. They come out screechy and stupid.