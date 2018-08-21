Audience Cheers Bigot Comedian at MTV Video Music Awards

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards cheered racism last night. It’s acceptable racism since it was against “old white men”.
The VMAs’ first awards presenters, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, belted out some unfunny and nasty jokes.
Hart and Haddish, promoting their upcoming movie Night School, served as de facto emcees. Hart said he was treating the big, live event like it was “game day.”
“But at this game, you guys can kneel. You can do whatever the hell you want. There’s no old white man that can stop you,” Hart said exposing his racism, referencing the NFL protests.
The audience cheered.
Later, Hart got in another shot at Trump, saying of the VMAs, “You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs. I mean, beefs pop off, bad language, people sending out crazy tweets. It’s basically like your typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump — suck it!”
That’s the kind of respect for authority he demonstrates for the youth watching?
Hart’s nasty comment is just the latest thrown at the commander-in-chief on a major awards show. Two months ago, Robert De Niro famously took the stage at Radio City Music Hall, the site of this year’s VMAs, and shouted, “Fuck Trump” at the Tony Awards.
What revolting people. It makes you want to turn off the radio and stop going to the movies.
Well said, I do not go to the movies anymore, everyone of them is filled with liberalism, except for 10% or less, as far as radio or music–I only listen to jazz or old R & B. Entertainment industry is tyrannically ruled by liberals.
So after being racially shamed, by white as can be Kathy Griffin, for not standing up to Donald Trump, Kevin Hart becomes Griffin’s bitch. Smooth move Kev. Maybe it will do for you for your career what the severed head did for Kathy’s.
All of you hypocrites should shut up already…. freedom of speech appears to only work when it suites your agenda ….. I do not see you complaining when your commander in chief and his cronies are the ones being disrespectful and outwardly….
I understand how you feel but the difference is this is racism. I don’t know what race you are but racism towards anyone is dangerous and unacceptable. It was pure hate and not funny.