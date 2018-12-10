Auntie Maxine Says Congress Must Impeach the “Criminal”

What would a week be without some mention of the daffy Dem, mad Maxine Waters?

Mad Max says Congress is derelict in their duty if they don’t impeach the criminal Donald Trump.

So says the woman who has repeatedly violated ethics rules and engaged in insider trading during the housing crash.

She’s a real peach!

“This criminal must be brought up by the Congress of the United States for impeachment, and if we don’t do it, we’re derelicts in our duty,” Maxine Waters said on AM Joy this weekend.