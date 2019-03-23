Auntie Maxine Thinks She Has Trump Right Where She Wants Him Now

MAXINE WATERS THINKS SHE HAS HIM NOW

Mueller is possibly going to declare President Trump innocent of collusion and Maxine thinks that means she has him where she wants him.

She is certain that the President’s connections to the Kremlin will lead to his impeachment.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on May 18, 2017 discussing the Mueller investigation: “We’re going to learn a lot about the connections between this president, his allies, and the Kremlin. […] I believe it’s gonna lead right to impeachment.” pic.twitter.com/YjUa5kPtR5 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) March 22, 2019

Yesterday she also ranted about impeachment. She’s living in a parallel universe. Waters is angry that her colleagues haven’t joined her incessant calls to impeach.

Unfortunately, many Members of Congress whisper the President should be impeached but have not supported my call for impeachment. Only a few of us dare to continue to urge both Dems and Repubs to impeach this dangerous president. I will keep trying. The public needs to demand! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 21, 2019

Maxine needs to be impeached or arrested or something to get her out of Congress. She’s batty.

DEMOCRATS WILL CONTINUE THE WITCH HUNT

We need immediate answers: Who authorized putting a spy in Trump’s campaign? Did Obama know about this? Did Comey? If so, will he be held accountable for lying under oath? Why didn’t this come out earlier before the launching of the Mueller probe? Did Hillary know? Let’s go back to the unmasking and leaking and investigate that.

The leftists are now placing their hopes on the Southern District of New York to lock up the President, but the SDNY is under Attorney General Bill Barr.

The Democrat chairs of the six House committees said today they will be investigating potential abuse of power by Trump and his campaign’s business and alleged foreign ties. They will ask several executive branch agencies to preserve information they provided to Mueller and his probe, Washington Post reports.

This is politically driven, anti-American, and doesn’t seem constitutional to us. It’s abuse of power on their part.

We agree with Diamond and Silk. We need accountability.

#NoCollusion – @DiamondandSilk: Schumer is demanding Mueller report be released. So if the report gets released, we demand everyone who participated in & orchestrated this Russia Collusion Witch hunt be prosecuted to the full extent of the law! #MAGA #TrumpTrain #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/UlICc82zkg — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 22, 2019

TUCKER’S GREAT SUMMARY LAST NIGHT

Last night, Tucker Carlson opened by talking about those who spread Russia conspiracy theories (secretly bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and DNC) and how they should be held accountable for the harm caused. Skeptics of that theory were called traitors.

He presents an excellent summary at the beginning with clips of the nitwits on other channels who lodged spurious accusations without one shred of evidence.