Auntie Maxine Thinks She Has Trump Right Where She Wants Him Now

By
S.Noble
-
1

MAXINE WATERS THINKS SHE HAS HIM NOW

Mueller is possibly going to declare President Trump innocent of collusion and Maxine thinks that means she has him where she wants him.

She is certain that the President’s connections to the Kremlin will lead to his impeachment.

Yesterday she also ranted about impeachment. She’s living in a parallel universe. Waters is angry that her colleagues haven’t joined her incessant calls to impeach.

Maxine needs to be impeached or arrested or something to get her out of Congress. She’s batty.

DEMOCRATS WILL CONTINUE THE WITCH HUNT

We need immediate answers: Who authorized putting a spy in Trump’s campaign? Did Obama know about this? Did Comey? If so, will he be held accountable for lying under oath? Why didn’t this come out earlier before the launching of the Mueller probe? Did Hillary know? Let’s go back to the unmasking and leaking and investigate that.

The leftists are now placing their hopes on the Southern District of New York to lock up the President, but the SDNY is under Attorney General Bill Barr.

The Democrat chairs of the six House committees said today they will be investigating potential abuse of power by Trump and his campaign’s business and alleged foreign ties. They will ask several executive branch agencies to preserve information they provided to Mueller and his probe, Washington Post reports.

This is politically driven, anti-American, and doesn’t seem constitutional to us. It’s abuse of power on their part.

We agree with Diamond and Silk. We need accountability.

TUCKER’S GREAT SUMMARY LAST NIGHT

Last night, Tucker Carlson opened by talking about those who spread Russia conspiracy theories (secretly bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and DNC) and how they should be held accountable for the harm caused. Skeptics of that theory were called traitors.

He presents an excellent summary at the beginning with clips of the nitwits on other channels who lodged spurious accusations without one shred of evidence.

