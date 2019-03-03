Auntie Maxine to Head Probe of Trump’s “High Crimes & Misdemeanors”

Democrats in charge of half a dozen committees plan to bombard the White House with requests for documents, calls for testimony, and even subpoenas. They will keep the White House from running the government by creating a logjam. After a lengthy, unwarranted probe of the President for two years, the Democrats plan to continue for another two years.

The goal is to destroy Republicans as they move ahead with their Socialist takeover of our government.

HIGH CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS

House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters will enthusiastically investigate all of the non-existent high crimes and misdemeanors committed by the President. In addition to examining the Deutsche Bank transactions, she plans to probe the hush money payments the President made to women during the 2016 presidential campaign. She thinks that and lying about it is a high crime.

“This president has lied. He said he had not paid off anybody, but he certainly has,” she said Friday when asked by MSNBC host Chris Hayes whether Trump has ever committed a “high crime.”

That isn’t a high crime. It’s not even a crime. For it to be a crime, the President would have to say he didn’t do it to save his family the humiliation. If this is a campaign finance violation, so is paying for almost anything to make oneself look better to the public.

Watch:

NADLER HAD BEEN DREAMING OF THIS DAY

Jerrold Nadler is ramping up his probe.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), whose committee would oversee impeachment proceedings in the House, said Democrats will look further into abuses of power, corruption, and obstruction of justice involving the president. His committee is requesting documents from more than 60 people close to or within the administration starting on Monday.

It doesn’t matter that it has already been investigated by Robert Mueller because it’s a coup. They have no intention of letting any Republican, not only Donald Trump, win a presidential election again.

Former Harvard law professor dismissed the issues.