Author thinks he knows where Jimmy Hoffa is buried

Jimmy Hoffa’s death and burial have been the great mystery of the past forty-four years. Searches have yielded no evidence, but now an author who has looked for Hoffa since he was a graduate student at Kent State thinks he knows exactly how Hoffa died and where Hoffa is buried.

Dan Moldea, the author of the book “The Hoffa Wars,” said he spent the last year in New Jersey uncovering the last stop of Hoffa’s journey — a 53-acre dump site in Jersey City.

Hoffa was president of the Teamsters union from 1957 to 1971, the last four years while serving a prison sentence for fraud and jury tampering. Federal investigators believe he was killed by mob bosses because he wanted to run for union president again, a title he lost while in prison.

Hoffa vanished from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Township in July 1975.

Moldea believes he was taken to Detroit, murdered, placed in a 55-gallon drum, and taken to New Jersey where he was disposed in a former landfill known as “Brother Moscato’s Dump.”

The dumpsite was targeted for cleanup by the EPA during the late 1970s and 1980s. Most of the land is now a public park and a wildlife refuge, he said.

“Brother Moscato’s Dump” was also known as the PJP Landfill: “P” for owner Philip “Brother” Moscato, a member of the Vito Genovese crime family; “J” for local political figure John Hanley; and “P” for businessman Paul Cappola. Moscato allegedly worked under Anthony Provenzano of New Jersey, one of two mobsters Hoffa expected to meet on the day he disappeared.

Moldea interviewed Moscato over the years and collected information before Moscato died in 2014.

“He revealed that Hoffa’s body was buried at the dump and that Sal Briguglio, another associate of Provenzano and one of Moscato’s closest friends, killed Hoffa,” Moldea said. “This went on for five years, trying to get Phil to give me the spot.”

Moldea said he identified the place from what other sources, Cappola and Moscato gave him over the years. Then, Cappola’s son, Frank Cappola, contacted him corroborating the two landfill owner’s stories, Moldea said.

Frank Cappola was 17 and worked at the dump part-time when Hoffa disappeared. Cappola said he witnessed his father and Moscato talking about a job where they had to dig a large hole with an excavator. He told Moldea at the time, he didn’t know why.

Fourteen years later, in 1989, Frank Cappola was working on a waste site next to the long-defunct PJP Landfill, Moldea said. During a visit from his father, the two men walked onto what was once PJP. When they came to the location of the hole Frank saw that night in 1975, Paul Cappola told his son, “This is where Jimmy Hoffa is buried,” Moldea wrote Thursday in an opinion piece for Fox News.

It’s alleged that when Paul Cappola was dying in 2008, he told his son details about what happened to Hoffa’s body, adding that he wanted his son to help return Hoffa home.

“We went together on Sept. 29, where he gave me a 45-minute tour of the area and it culminates at the spot of where Hoffa’s buried… It was breathtaking, quite a moment,” Moldea said. “It’s the size of a little league baseball diamond.”

Moldea said Cappola listed what his father told him in a sworn declaration and is willing to take a polygraph test and show the FBI the exact location. He said they have not approached the FBI.

“I have been down this road before, but I’m determined to be there even if it means doing it myself,” he said.

Detroit FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said Friday that the agency is aware of the recent claim and would assist if evidence surfaces.

“If the FBI is able to develop credible information about Mr. Hoffa’s whereabouts, we are willing to take the necessary steps to find him,” Schneider said in an email to The Detroit News.

“We’ve done about a half a dozen searches before and always wind up disappointed,” Moldea said. “This timeline is right and I don’t mind spending a few thousand dollars running down these leads.”

Moldea should start a GoFundMe. People who lived at that time would love to know where Jimmy Hoffa is.

JIMMY HOFFA DESCRIBES PRISON LIFE