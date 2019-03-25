Avenatti’s Co-Conspirator Believed to Be a Famous CNN Analyst

Michael Avenatti has been arrested and charged in an extortion scheme of over $20 million as we reported earlier today. The charges noted that he embezzled a client’s money to cover debts and defrauded a bank using phony tax returns. He is believed to have a co-conspirator in the $20 million plus Nike extortion case. The likely co-conspirator is another CNN favorite, Mark Geragos.

CNN just announced that Mark Geragos is no longer a CNN contributor. That was announced after Avenatti was arrested.

Geragos, another anti-Trumper, had been described by CNN as a legal analyst for the network, and he listed “CNN Legal Commentator” on his Twitter bio. A CNN spokeswoman told Contemptor after the Wall Street Journal story hit that “Mark Geragos is no longer CNN contributor.”

Geragos, in defending, Jussie Smollett, recently made news claiming Smollett’s the victim of a “media gangbang” and “lynching.” Smollett is black and gay.

That’s typical Geragos disinformation.

CNN should really just fold at this point.

Mark Geragos, a truly hotshot lawyer, is one of the people who helped get Michael Jackson off years ago by waging a vicious PR campaign before Jackson fired him.

Geragos, 61, was not named in the criminal complaint against Avenatti. Two people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that the co-conspirator, referred to in the document as “CC-1”, a California attorney “known for representation of celebrity and public figure clients,” was Geragos.

It is not known whether Geragos has been charged or is cooperating with investigators.

Geragos has represented Colin Kaepernick, Scott Peterson, Jussie Smollett, and many others. He is quite famous.

How all the mighty dirtbags will fall.

Stormy Daniels released a statement upon Avenatti’s arrest. “Knowing what I know now about Michael Avenatti, I am saddened but not shocked by news reports that he has been criminally charged today,” Daniels said in a statement.