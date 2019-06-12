Avowed Communist Wins a Seat in the Denver City Council

Candi CdeBaca, an avowed Communist, just won a seat in the Denver City Council. She knows literally nothing but firmly believes in communism.

“I don’t believe that our current economic system actually works,” she said.

“Capitalism by design is extractive and in order to generate profit in a capitalist system, something has to be exploited. That’s land, labor or resources. And I think that we’re in late phase capitalism and we know it doesn’t work and we’ve got to move into something new.”

“And I believe in community ownership of land, labor and resources and distribution of those resources. And so whatever that morphs into I think will serve the community the best. And I’m excited to usher it in BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.”

We fought these totalitarians in World War II and now we vote them into office. Capitalism has its failings but it has given the most people the best standard of living in all of history.