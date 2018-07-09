Awesome! Staunch Supporters Come Out Aggressively for Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Louis Gohmert and eight former coaches and assistant coaches at Ohio State have come out strongly, “vehemently” defending Rep. Jim Jordan who is under assault by the leftist character assassination machine.

Eight former coaches and assistant coaches have come out in support of Rep. Jordan.

Former head coach Russ Hellickson and five former assistant coaches said that “what has been said about Jim Jordan is absolutely wrong.”

“None of us saw or heard of abuse of OSU wrestlers,” their group statement said. “The well-being of student-athletes was all of our concern. If we had heard of any abuse, we would have spoken up.”

The group also included former assistant coaches Dave Ruckman, Rex Holman, Ken Chertow, Myron Kharchilava and Kenny Ramsey Jr. as well as Lee Kemp, a former OSU assistant coach who had previously sent out a statement of support and former volunteer assistant coach John Dougherty. Hellickson also sent out an earlier statement defending Jordan.

Hellickson said, “I am frankly pissed off at what they are doing to Jim Jordan. This is hysteria and politics running the narrative,” Hellickson told The Hill in a phone interview. Jordan “gave his heart and soul to the personal development of these athletes. If they are attacking him, why aren’t they attacking the 30 or 40 other coaches at OSU?

“A whole lot of people were in the dark here. Nobody recognized this,” Hellickson added. “Jim Jordan didn’t know anything. I didn’t know anything, and I don’t think any of the other coaches knew anything.”

A public affairs firm issued a joint statement from Hellickson and five other former OSU coaches defending Jordan.

“What has been said about Jim Jordan is absolutely wrong. We all worked on the wrestling coaching staff during Jim’s tenure at The Ohio State University. None of us saw or heard of abuse of OSU wrestlers,” the half-dozen coaches said in a joint statement. “The well-being of student-athletes was all of our concern. If we had heard of any abuse, we would have spoken up.”

A left-wing website called American Blog is already out trying to damage Hellickson’s reputation by reading into a statement he made months ago.

Everyone who defends Jordan will be demonized by the left. All of this is gossip.

Unlike Speaker Ryan, Rep. Gohmert put his reputation on the line and stood up for Rep. Jordan with a stellar reference:

Jim Jordan is a fine and decent person who has a lifetime history of being honorable and honest, unlike his accusers whose extremely troubled backgrounds and ongoing legal and financial troubles place the veracity of their allegations into the realm of ridiculous.

Unlike the Olympians who were minor children at the time they were abused, these former wrestlers were adults at the time they claim they were sexually abused by the Ohio State team doctor. Note that they do not claim they reported specific abuse to Jim Jordan or to anyone else. To the contrary, they specifically state they did not tell Jordan but instead say he should have known because there was talk around the locker room.

They waited over 20 years to make these allegations with the willing and very expensive assistance of Perkins Coie, a Washington, DC-based dirty tricks law firm. Perkins Coie boasts a client roster that includes the DNC, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and several Democrat Members of Congress. They were recently paid by Hillary Clinton and the DNC as a pass-through entity to hire Fusion GPS to concoct the salacious and unverified Russian dossier at the heart of the Clinton team’s attempted take-down of President Trump.

Gohmert brought up the obvious, it doesn’t pass the smell test.

That doesn’t pass the smell test, but there’s even more. The doctor they are accusing of these acts committed suicide 13 years ago, so this isn’t even about prosecuting him. It is not about “preventing others from being abused” by this dead man.

This has every appearance of greed trying to gain twice from the same smear. First, trying to finally have a successful lawsuit against Ohio State University after failed previous claims. Second, whatever payments were received for trying to destroy President Trump may be available to destroy other high-achieving Republicans, like Jim Jordan. Given the inclusion of Perkins Coie in the mix, the likelihood increases that money has already changed hands to purchase a drive-by character assassination of beloved conservative Republican Congressman Jim Jordan. I personally vouch for the integrity of Jim Jordan. There seems to be an absence of people vouching for the upstanding character of his accusers.

This is idiotic and unbelievable.

This is a typical left-wing attack. The accused doctor killed himself in 2005. Why are they investigating now? Why are wrestlers who were adults at the time acting as if they were children? If they were groped, why didn’t they report or stop seeing the doctor? They kept going back again and again to the same doctor. It doesn’t make sense.

The law firm representing the original complainants is involved in the dossier-Hillary scandal; the timing is highly suspicious; the ethics charges are brought by two far-left operatives tied to Barack Obama; and at least two of the accusers are liars; and, finally, no one has presented an ounce of evidence. The entire case is based on gossip.

Consider the two who filed the ethics charges. Far-left Democracy 21 President Fred Wertheimer and former White House chief ethics lawyer Norman Eisen say Jordan violated a clause in House rules requiring members of the House to conduct themselves “at all times in a manner which shall reflect creditably on the House of Representatives.” Both are very, very far-left.

There is no evidence. How do they know he violated anything?

BACKGROUND

If you unfamiliar with this latest manufactured crisis, read this background information.

This past January, deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who is running the DoJ, was accused of threatening House staffers who are investigating DoJ/FBI corruption. Rep. Jordan is one of the staffers involved in the investigation.

The media is mocking Jordan for saying he is under attack by Deep State — bureaucratic establishment types. It’s not out of the question.

After 13 years, adult wrestlers decided to accuse Rep. Jim Jordan of not reporting a doctor who groped wrestlers. Jordan was an assistant coach at Ohio State University at the time. The doctor killed himself after the accusations were made in 2005. These current accusations were made immediately after the representative announced his interest in becoming Speaker and while he is aggressively pursuing corruption at the DoJ/FBI.

The first two complainants are liars and crooks and that information came from NBC News and CBS News.

That being said, there are now seven complainants.

Speaker Ryan is disgracefully letting Rep. Jordan hang out to dry.

Disgracefully, Speaker Ryan did not support Jordan but that is typical.

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has called the accusations “serious” and said OSU’s internal, independent investigation needs to play out.

The man has no courage of his convictions — ever. He also wants anothe RINO to take his place as Speaker – Kevin McCarthy is the chosen one.

The Sentinel found an excellent aggregate we can highly recommend, WHATFINGER.COM. At a time social media is censoring Libertarians, Republicans, and Conservatives, along comes this great site!