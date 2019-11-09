Awesome! Whistleblower lawyer got security clearances for child pervs

The attorney for the anonymous whistleblower/leaker, Mark Zaid, hasn’t recovered PR-wise from his coup tweets when along came another tweet of his from 2018. Apparently, he is proud of himself for getting security clearances for child perverts. Awesome!

“I’ve gotten clearances for guys who had child porn issues,” Zaid tweeted in response to an article about how an alleged domestic abuser was granted clearance.

I’ve gotten clearances for guys who had child porn issues — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 11, 2018

He is bragging about that. What a guy! Zaid represented Jeffrey Epstein too. Perhaps there is a pattern.

FACEBOOK BANS NAMING THE WHISTLEBLOWER WHO IS ACTUALLY A LEAKER

About that whistleblower, he isn’t privy to any first-hand accounts which makes him a leaker, not a whistleblower. Zaid wants his name to be kept out of the news and the entire media and Democrat Party are abiding by his wishes.

We know a lot of people who had their Ciaramella posts removed from Facebook or they can’t share them. It didn’t happen to us, but Facebook admits they’re censoring. Meanwhile, anyone can repeat any rotten rumor about the President with no problem.

It is NOT illegal to give out his name, despite what the media tells you.

The leaker might be Eric Ciaramella. Most think it’s Ciaramella, but it’s not confirmed officially. In any case, Facebook has adopted this absurd censorship policy, claiming to mention his name will cause harm.

In the absence of a legal requirement, this is just straight-up censorship & anti-free speech behavior by Facebook. 👇🏻 Simply naming the person is certainly not “coordinating harm.” pic.twitter.com/NsaAkSd5LU — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) November 9, 2019

And speaking of censorship…

