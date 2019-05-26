Awful! “Diverse” Germany wants Jews to stop wearing yarmulkes

“Diverse” Germany’s commissioner is telling its Jewish citizens to stop wearing skullcaps as anti-Semitic threats rise.

That couldn’t be the result of massive immigration of anonymous people into this small country, could it?

Fox News reports that Commissioner Felix Klein was speaking on the rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the country, and told the Funke media group that his opinion on wearing the skullcap — also called a yarmulke or kippah — has “unfortunately changed compared with what it used to be.”

“I cannot recommend to Jews that they wear the skullcap at all times everywhere in Germany,” Klein said in an interview without elaborating on what places and times might be risky.

The alternative is to address the core problem, but it sounds like Germany’s leftists are just like our leftists in the United States — oblivious.

Ambassador Richard Grenell offered the perfect response.

The opposite is true. Wear your kippa. Wear your friend’s kippa. Borrow a kippa and wear it for our Jewish neighbors. Educate people that we are a diverse society. https://t.co/vd9nV9AvPG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 26, 2019

Bowing to the mob worked out really well for Jews the last time. Kowtowing to Jew haters is a colossally bad idea.

We have the same thing going on in the United State. We have Jew haters right in Congress and Democrats don’t want us to believe our lying eyes. The one thing Jew haters have in common with the Democrat Party is that they love socialism and communism. It’s an unholy alliance.

Germany keeps blaming it on the right, the same thing Democrats and their media do in the United States. The right is really not the main problem. This rise correlates to the increases in mass migration. That is not to say there aren’t people on the right who are bigots, but that’s not what is going on here.